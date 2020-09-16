The Postscript: "Being Blue"

“Let’s go inside, Blue!” I said, and Blue came upstairs to my writing room while Peter got ready for his hike. Blue nervously watched me and then Peter and then me again.

When Peter went on his walk, Blue began to cry. Peter was back a few minutes later because he forgot his phone. Blue greeted him like he’d been gone a month. After Peter left the second time, Blue relaxed a little. It appeared that people left this place and then they came back. It was worrisome, but maybe it would be okay.

Blue lay down on his bed, and he spent most of the morning watching me, making sure I didn’t go anywhere.

Every so often, I’d reach down and pet his worried forehead. “It’s okay, Blue,” I said. “Peter is coming back and then Bill is coming back and everything is going to be okay.”

But I wasn’t sure if I was the best person to be reassuring him—because I’ve been Blue.

I’ve been anxious and worried and told myself that everything is going to be okay. Then I’ve replied, “That’s what you say. But how do I know for sure?”