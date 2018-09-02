Dear Editor,
A common part of any election cycle is a debate between contenders for a political office. This is especially true and necessary for federal office seekers.
Adrian Smith has not responded to Paul Theobald to debate crucial issues related to the Third District Congressional Seat. Adrian Smith has voted for the legislative and policy initiatives promoted by President Trump and the Republican Party.
Adrian Smith needs to defend his representative actions on the following issues impacting citizens in the Third District:
• Donald Trump’s trade war is depressing the Nebraska agricultural economy putting farmers and ranchers in a welfare situation.
• The Affordable Care Act is being replaced by junk health insurance and fewer people in Nebraska having health insurance.
• Republican immigration policies are impacting workers in Nebraska and limiting the supply of immigrants with needed technical skills for Nebraska businesses.
• Large amounts of political support money from sources outside of Nebraska tend to buy political support for Republicans divide their efforts between outside pressures and the interests of Nebraska residents.
• Climate change is a huge concern in a state based on agriculture, climate change stresses crops and livestock.
• There is a permanent tax break for the rich tax payers and a rapidly declining tax break for other tax payers.
• We need reasonable regulations to rein in corruption, protect our quality of life, and afford everyone an equal opportunity in Nebraska.
Adrian Smith needs to tell Nebraskans how his time in office has helped them achieve a better quality of life. Third District voters need to learn about Paul Theobald’s plans to better represent Nebraskans regarding the issues listed above.
Roger Wess,
Chadron