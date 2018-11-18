Dear Editor,
Many thanks to all the organizers and donors of the Honor Flight 10 for the wonderful trip to Washington, D.C. Special thanks to George and Emily Klein for keeping us on track from the time we left until we returned home.
It was an unforgettable experience seeing all the displays of patriotism along the way, visiting the war memorials and watching the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. Sharing the experience with fellow veterans made it even more memorable.
Thank you again for this incredible experience. It was an honor and a privilege to be a part of it!
Bill and Donna Piercy
Chadron