Dear Editor,
A surprising thing happened this week. In this time in which America feels so divided, a glimmer of hopefulness emerged as six congressmen, three Republicans and three Democrats, found common ground and cosponsored bipartisan climate legislation.
Francis Rooney, R-Florida; Charlie Crist, D-Florida; Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pennsylvania; Ted Deutch, D-Florida; Rep. David Trott, R-Michigan; and John Delaney, D-Maryland came together and introduced the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act - market-based climate legislation that places a steadily rising fee on carbon pollution and returns 100 percent of revenue to American households.
These congressmen deserve applause for their bold leadership reaching across the political divide. Their bill decreases U.S. carbon emissions 33 percent over the next decade, creates over 2 million new jobs, lowers health care costs, promotes energy innovation, cuts regulation, and addresses the impact of increased energy prices on farmers and low-income households.
If you are concerned about climate change and have felt powerless to take actions that address your concerns, now is your chance. Call Congressman Adrian Smith (202-225-6435) and urge him to co-sponsor this legislation.
If you are concerned about big government and have fears about climate regulations unfairly impacting Nebaska agriculture, now is your chance. Call Congressman Adrian Smith (202-225-6435) and urge him to co-sponsor this legislation.
Adrian Smith cares about what Nebraskans want. It is our job as citizens to politely let him know.
For more information on the bill, go to https://energyinnovationact.org/ or call me at (308)430-2837.
Steve Welch
Chadron