Dear Editor,
We are all encouraged to buy locally, but when the local gas stations are lining their pockets by over-profiting from the decline in oil prices, it is time to say something.
This has been going on for several months. In years past, the local price of gas was under the national average. Today, it is way above the national average gas price and has been for months. Also, every station in neighboring towns are selling gas 15-20 cents under Chadron gas prices, with Alliance being 40 cents a gallon under Chadron.
Last Friday on my way through Alliance, I filled up with 87 octane for $1.94. Then last Saturday, a small independent station in Chadron was selling 87 octane gas at $2.09 per gallon; on Sunday it was raised to $2.29. It is time to say something.
Karl Storjohann,
Chadron