This will be my last monthly article at ESU 13 as my final day of April 19th quickly approaches. We often hear people say how time flies, especially as we get older. I certainly feel that way when reflecting back on the last 11 years at ESU 13. When my wife Laura and I moved back home so I could become the next Administrator at ESU 13, we had no idea how much we would enjoy and benefit from this time back home with family and friends and how fast 11 years would fly by.
I also had no idea how rewarding the job at ESU 13 would be to my personal and professional growth and development. I have often told people; “this is the best job I have ever had.” Much of that sentiment comes from the relationships I have been fortunate to develop over my time here. It is to those people that I want to share my appreciation and gratitude in this final article.
I want to thank the ESU 13 Board of Education for their support and guidance. They allowed me to take leadership positions in our state association (ESUCC) and national association (AESA). Those leadership experiences have helped me to grow in ways that I never could have imagined at the time. What I appreciate the most about the Board is their dedication to the children and educators of the Panhandle. The ESU 13 Board is engaged in issues facing ESUs through attendance at regional, state and national conferences. Board members have always wanted ESU 13 leadership to be looking at what is just over the horizon. Always encouraging us to push the envelope when it comes to innovation and collaboration not only with our schools but also with other agencies serving children in the Panhandle.
To the 21 superintendents, past and present, in the 11 counties of the ESU 13 service area I want to thank you for your support of ESU 13 and your leadership to the children and families of Western Nebraska. I will always be appreciative of your willingness to explore ways to collaborate and look for efficiencies during these difficult financial times facing many of our schools with decreasing enrollment and reduced state funding.
Anyone fortunate enough to be placed in a leadership position quickly learns they cannot and should not try and do it alone. I also believe leaders should surround themselves with experts that see and think differently. That diversity helps the group to make better decisions on behalf of the organization. I have been blessed during my time at ESU 13 to be surrounded by an outstanding leadership team of directors that through that diversity of thought and perspective, have elevated my thinking and level of performance when it comes to living our mission of achieving educational excellence for all learners through strong partnerships, service and leadership. Dr. Andrew Dick will do an excellent job as the next Administrator of ESU 13. With his skills and abilities, he will most certainly take ESU 13 to the next level of service, partnerships, and leadership.
Last but certainly not least, I am grateful to the caring, loving and dedicated staff of ESU 13. You are the best! I can count on one hand the number of times I have heard from a parent, school district staff member or community partner questioning the actions of an ESU employee the past 11 years. I think that certainly speaks to the high level of professionalism and expertise of our staff and how they conduct themselves on a daily basis. That very high level of performance hasn’t gone unnoticed or unappreciated by me and each time we get together for our all-staff in-service days, I try to share my appreciation to them for their dedication and professionalism. And most importantly to simply say, Thank You!”
As Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Life is a journey, not a destination.” It is certainly with mixed emotions that my wife Laura and I begin the next chapter in our journey as we move to southern Pennsylvania. Leaving brings a level of sadness that is difficult to express, yet at the same time it brings a level of excitement. It reminds me of a quote from Ernie Harwell that states, “ It’s time to say goodbye, but I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure.”
To the people of Panhandle who I have had the privilege to work with, I want to thank you for your support and wish you all the best. With family here, we will certainly be returning home on a regular basis and it is in that light that I close with this, “Goodbyes are not forever, Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I’ll miss you, until we meet again.”