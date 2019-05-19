Dear Editor,
Don’t Dump it Donate it, the Goodwill truck and Feed a Hungry Senior garage sale. Just three of the activities the Retired and Senior Volunteers (RSVP) have been a part of this last month. Hundreds of hours were spent by RSVP volunteers to make these events and activities successful.
Special shout out to Merle and Vicki Morford, with help from Duane Katen, for leading the Don’t Dump it campaign, and to Paris Fisher Auto Sales for the use of the U-Haul trailers – they kept the donated items AND our volunteers dry during the rain showers. Thank you to Craig Price at Express Storage for the use of the storage units to keep the donations until the garage sale and to CSC for working with us on this project. All the items collected from CSC will be sold at a garage sale on Saturday, May 18 -upstairs at the senior center. Proceeds will benefit Feed a Hungry Senior.
Special thanks also to First National Bank, North Platte for the use of their parking lot for the Goodwill truck. We appreciate all of our partners!
Rachel Johnson,
RSVP Coordinator