Orediggers’ matmen hand Eagles first conference loss

Colorado Mines, featuring mostly juniors and seniors, put its potent lineup on display Sunday afternoon in the Chicoine Center. The Orediggers won nine of the 10 matches over Chadron State, which had defeated all four of the RMAC teams it had dueled this season.

The Eagles’ only win was by Kobe Lepe at 131 pounds, where a locked-hands call on his opponent late in the competition gave the redshirt freshman from San Fernando, Calif., a penalty point and a 3-2 decision. Lepe is now 9-5 for the season.

Several CSC losses were narrow ones. Freshman Quade Smith lost by just 4-3 at 125 pounds, and Mines’ heavyweight Weston Hunt, last year’s NCAA Division II runner-up, needed a takedown in the final 10 seconds to edge the Eagles’ Mason Watt 4-2

Mines senior Ryan Fidel may have been happy when his match was over. CSC freshman Darwin Hull got a takedown late as time was running out to make the score 4-3 before Fidel received another point for riding time.

The Eagles will take on more tough conference opponents when they tangle with Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction on Thursday night and Western Colorado in Gunnison on Friday. Both are ranked among the DII top 20.

The CSC-Mines results.

125 – Christian Lopez (CSM) dec. Quade Smith, 4-3

133 – Kobe Lepe (CSC) dec. Tyler Krause, 3-2

141 – Grayston DiBlasi (CSM) pinned Ethan Leake, 6:29

149 – Cody Thompson (CSM) major dec. Chance Bockenstedt, 9-1

157 – Carter Noehre (CSM) pinned Dean Neff, 0:56

165 – Jackson Damenti (CSM) dec. Preston Renner, 5-2

174 – Ryan Fidel (CSM) dec. Darwin Hull, 5-3

184 – No. 11 Anderson Salisbury (CSM) pinned Rowdy Pfeil, 4:06

197 – Perry Rodenbeck (CSM) dec. Eli Hinojosa, 8-5

285 – No. 5 Weston Hunt (CSM) dec. No. 10 Mason Watt, 4-2

