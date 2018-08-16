Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center will host special events Aug. 11-12.
On Saturday, families and youth groups are invited to play the mobile gaming app, Agents of Discovery. On Sunday, an archaeological research team from the University of Nebraska, will host a Grasslands Artifacts Roadshow.
“This is a great time to get outdoors and learn about local history, heritage, and science,” said Hudson-Meng Director Ryan Means. “Hudson-Meng will close for the summer season on Sept. 3.”
Saturday, August 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Agents of Discovery Mobile Gaming Day
Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center partnered with Agents of Discovery to develop a game that invites children to solve challenges on their own mobile devices as they explore the Hudson-Meng bison bone-bed.
The app is free for download in Google play or iOS App store. Once the app is downloaded, make sure to add Hudson-Meng K-3rd or 4th-6th to the mission list. Please download the app before you visit and then enjoy the game at Hudson-Meng. Please note, it is free to play and does not require data or Wi-Fi once downloaded to your device.
There will be prizes from the Black Hills Parks and Forests Association store for the first three players who complete the challenges in each mission. All participants will receive a Junior Archeologist certificate.
Sunday, August 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Grasslands Artifacts Roadshow: Showcase Your Artifacts Collection
The University of Nebraska and the US Forest Service have partnered to host the Grasslands Artifacts Roadshow at Hudson-Meng. The public is invited to bring their personal artifact collections to Hudson-Meng to be identified and documented by the research team led by Dr. Matthew Douglass, an archeologist from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The primary goal of the event is to document local artifact collections and build a lasting relationship with local collectors and landowners.
“Many folks have a shoe box of artifacts handed down through the family, or may have collections of their own,” Douglass said. “These collections represent an important but under studied record of the early occupants of the Great Plains. We are interested in working with the public to help grow our knowledge about our shared past.”
For more information about these events, other summer educational talks and programs, or to reserve off-season special tours at Hudson-Meng, please call the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands at 308-432-0300 or Ryan Means at 308-221-4162.