Panhandle mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

A Panhandle mosquito trap site has recently collected mosquitoes positive with West Nile virus, the Panhandle Public Health District confirmed Wednesday.

According to a news release, these are the first confirmed positive mosquitoes in the state of Nebraska. The positive mosquitoes give Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD), along with other health departments, an indicator of the location of the virus and where people may come into contact with mosquitoes carrying the virus.

Multiple locations across Nebraska are routinely monitoring sites to trap and test mosquitoes over the summer months, the news release said. Human cases of West Nile are also used for surveillance.

At this time, there have been no human cases of West Nile detected, PPHD said.

West Nile virus is contracted through the bite of a mosquito. It begins with flu-like symptoms that can include a slight fever and headaches, though 8 out of 10 people never develop symptoms. Severe symptoms of West Nile can lead to encephalitis which can cause inflammation of the brain, disorientation, convulsions and paralysis. People with compromised immune systems are especially susceptible to this disease.