Perrine, Genevieve M.

CHADRON | Genevieve M. (Nixon) Perrine, 84, passed away and went to be with her Lord on May 29, 2020, at home. Genny was born Sept. 22, 1935, on her family home near Wayside in rural Dawes County to Harold F. and Genevieve M. (Miller) Nixon.

The oldest of four daughters, she was raised on the family ranch riding horses, driving teams for haying, and farm work.

Genny attended Chadron High School, where she was the Homecoming Queen and met her lifelong love John E. "Eddie" Perrine. Eddie and Genny married on Feb. 26, 1953 and were happily married for 67 years. Genny taught country school at Wayside and Alpha for a few years, but soon returned to full time ranching with Eddie.

Serving her Lord and taking care of her family were Genny’s primary concerns. A long time member of the First Baptist Church, she taught Sunday school for the little ones for a good many years and served on various boards and committees.

She enjoyed painting, crocheting, and especially quilting.

Genny is survived by her loving husband, Eddie; daughter, Sandy (Calvin) Mansfield of Crawford; granddaughter, Kristal (Sean) Watson and great-granddaughters, Kendall and Dylan of Elizabeth, CO; sisters, Helen Fisher of Sun City, AZ, Coralie Nixon of Rapid City, and Francis (Fred) Hussey of Hermosa, SD.

She was preceded in death by infant son, Michael; son, Randy; and parents, Harold and Genevieve.

Genny’s Family would like to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to Brenda Johnson of Hospice.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Chamberlain Chapel, with Pastor Aaron Sprock officiation. Committal services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the First Baptist Church or the Samaritan Purse. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at chamberlainchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Genevieve Perrine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
