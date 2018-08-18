Police Beat

Aug. 6
8:05 a.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
9:45 a.m. – Sexual assault reported to the police station.
2:19 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported on Ormesher Road.
Aug. 7
11:49 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 300 block of East Third Street.
12:28 p.m. – Accident with injury reported at Gordon Avenue and North Maple Street.
1:27 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.
1:35 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in Whitney.
4:23 p.m. – Burglary reported in the 300 block of West Third Street.
10:31 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.
11:15 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
Aug. 8
11:34 a.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Highway 20.
4:35 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Fort Robinson.
4:39 p.m. – Citation issued to 32-year-old female for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of North Morehead.
6:08 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of East Third Street.
8:04 p.m. – Arrested 40-year-old male for third degree assault and criminal mischief in the Regency Trailer Court.
Aug. 9
10:04 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
1:39 p.m. – Telephone scam reported in the 100 block of Mears Street.
6:22 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in Pony Park Trailer Court.
9:27 p.m. – Arrested female subject in the 600 block of Morehead Street on a Dawes County warrant for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (x2), reckless driving (x2), speeding 6-10 and failure to use a turn signal.
Aug. 12
2:39 p.m. - Arrested 20-year-old male for robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false reporting and minor in possession in the 900 block of West Highway 20.
7:01 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
11:56 p.m. – Arrested 31-year-old male for domestic assault in the 200 block of North Main Street.