Police Beat
Aug. 6

8:05 a.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

9:45 a.m. – Sexual assault reported to the police station.

2:19 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported on Ormesher Road.

Aug. 7

11:49 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 300 block of East Third Street.

12:28 p.m. – Accident with injury reported at Gordon Avenue and North Maple Street.

1:27 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.

1:35 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in Whitney.

4:23 p.m. – Burglary reported in the 300 block of West Third Street.

10:31 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

11:15 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

Aug. 8

11:34 a.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Highway 20.

4:35 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Fort Robinson.

4:39 p.m. – Citation issued to 32-year-old female for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of North Morehead.

6:08 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of East Third Street.

8:04 p.m. – Arrested 40-year-old male for third degree assault and criminal mischief in the Regency Trailer Court.

Aug. 9

10:04 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.

1:39 p.m. – Telephone scam reported in the 100 block of Mears Street.

6:22 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in Pony Park Trailer Court.

9:27 p.m. – Arrested female subject in the 600 block of Morehead Street on a Dawes County warrant for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (x2), reckless driving (x2), speeding 6-10 and failure to use a turn signal.

Aug. 12

2:39 p.m. - Arrested 20-year-old male for robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false reporting and minor in possession in the 900 block of West Highway 20.

7:01 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

11:56 p.m. – Arrested 31-year-old male for domestic assault in the 200 block of North Main Street.

