Regents to consider first step toward alcohol sales at Husker games

Husker fans may soon be able to celebrate or commiserate -- take your pick -- with a beer inside Memorial Stadium or Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will consider changing its policy next week allowing for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages at athletic events.

NU’s president and campus chancellors have had authority to allow alcohol to be sold, dispensed and consumed at licensed private social events on campus since 1990, but regents have banned the consumption at any University of Nebraska-Lincoln athletic events since 1999.

Under the new policy to be considered by regents on Feb. 11, the ban on consumption would be rescinded, giving administrators authority to allow beer and liquor sales to fans 21 years and older.

That could give Husker fans the ability to purchase a cold one at Memorial Stadium, Pinnacle Bank Arena and Haymarket Park in the future.

The first event with beer sales, if approved by regents, would be the Big Ten Wrestling Championships scheduled to take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 5-6. The board will consider amending NU’s contract with the City of Lincoln to allow liquor sales to take place.

The timetable for expanding sales to other events, including football, basketball and baseball games, is not defined in the agenda items that will go before regents next week, but the proposed policy change marks the latest shift in the university’s position on whether or not to join the growing ranks of colleges and universities that sell booze at sporting events.

"Opening any university event to alcohol is a question that we will always approach with diligence and care,” NU President Ted Carter said in a prepared statement. “Our board and administration have thoughtfully explored these issues for years, together with our athletics colleagues, business teams and others. This proposed policy change is a commonsense first step if we ultimately decide to consider alcohol at any additional athletic events.

“I want to be clear that beyond the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, we are not currently considering any proposals to introduce alcohol at University of Nebraska athletic events, including Husker football, basketball or baseball games. Any decision in that respect would come only after the respective chancellor and I have carefully considered the economic case, the impact on the fan experience, and what’s in the best overall interests of the University of Nebraska.”

Former Nebraska Athletic Director Tom Osborne, a prominent opponent of alcohol sales in college sports, stepped up enforcement of an alcohol ban in Memorial Stadium’s skyboxes in 2009 after a fan required medical attention after drinking too much.

Prior to that, skybox ticketholders could stock their suites with alcohol the day before the game, while the rest of the stadium remained dry.

After Osborne’s retirement, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, which represents the roughly 25,000 students at UNL, passed a resolution in 2016 encouraging administrators to take another look at selling alcohol at games.

Then-Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst and the 600 members of NU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee took the opposing view, saying they didn’t feel there was strong support to start selling booze at Husker games.

“I know there are some folks out there that might be interested in us heading that direction, but I don’t have a strong sense of that,” Eichorst said.

Meanwhile, the University of Nebraska at Omaha has allowed alcohol sales at Maverick hockey, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball games, and the NCAA has begun selling beer and wine at its championship events, including College World Series games in Omaha.

Eight of the 14 schools in the Big Ten Conference sell beer and wine throughout the stadium at games, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, and Rutgers. Drink sales have also expanded throughout the Southeastern Conference, as well as the Pac-12.

Kansas State University, however, pulled back on stadium-wide beer sales after one year, saying the majority of its fans preferred a return to alcohol sales limited to designated beer gardens and club seating areas.

At Nebraska, Bill Moos, the Huskers' athletic director from 2017-2021, initially stated the same opposition to alcohol sales in Memorial Stadium as his predecessors.

But the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 led him to suggest it as a potential way to offset the athletic department’s loss of revenue.

“You’re going to start seeing multimillion dollar reductions in revenue streams, so dream up some new ones,” he said.

Moos, like his predecessors, acknowledged the idea would have detractors who felt it didn’t belong in venues used by the Huskers, however.

A concert by country music superstar Garth Brooks last August, where UNL applied for and received a special liquor license, gave fans a glimpse at what beer sales to more than 80,000 people could look like.

Athletic Director Trev Alberts, speaking on “Sports Nightly” on Jan. 26, said there were strong opinions on both sides of the debate on whether or not to allow alcohol at Husker games.

“It’s a challenging thing for leadership, it’s a challenging thing for me,” said Alberts, who previously worked at UNO. “We’ll see where it goes. We do not have a definitive, laid-out plan about it.”

The decision on whether or not to sell alcohol at games went beyond Husker Athletics, he said. Alberts also added alcohol at the college level “must be considered one thing: a fan amenity.”

“It will not drive attendance and it’s not – I’m not suggesting there’s not revenue there and I’m not suggesting it’s immaterial to our business model – I’m just suggesting that I think there’s a lot of misinformation about how substantial that revenue is,” he said.

Alberts also said there is research suggesting allowing alcohol sales at college sporting events in some cases can help reduce binge-drinking among tailgaters.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the proposed policy would create a uniform set of practices across each of the university system's campuses.

"Specific to UNL facilities and events, we have had ongoing conversations with the city of Lincoln for several years around this possibility," he said in a statement. "With respect to Husker Athletics, Trev and I have been considering this carefully and will thoughtfully approach how best to move forward."

Several University of Nebraska regents, including sitting members of the board, have long said they were open to the idea of change.

Regents Jim Pillen of Columbus and Rob Schafer of Beatrice said they were open to the idea of discussing alcohol sales at all NU athletic events.

Lincoln Regent Tim Clare was, too. He is also a member of the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency which oversees the arena's operations.

"If someone said that would be a way to make some extra money, then I think that's a discussion we need to have on the board," Clare said in 2015.

