Rotness, Ellen P.

Ellen Patricia Rotness went to be with her Lord and savior 8 days shy of her 90th birthday. Ellen passed peacefully with family by her bedside at Chadron Community Hospital on May 13, 2020.

Ellen was born May 21, 1930 in Clearbrook, Minnesota to Peter and Mary Eleanora (Marsolek) Brothen.

She was baptized as a baby at the Norwegian Lutheran Church in Clearbrook, Minnesota. At age 7, she was baptized again and later confirmed at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Bagley, Minnesota.

Ellen graduated Bagley High School in Minnesota in 1948. She married John Harlan Rotness April 4, 1956 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bagley. To this union were born 8 children—the youngest three being triplets. Ellen lived in Fosston, Minnesota until 1972, then moved to Chadron. Ellen worked at Chadron Community Hospital for 22 years. She was a faithful member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church as well as a member of the VFW Auxiliary, serving as the president.

Ellen was adventurous and enjoyed traveling no matter if it was flying, traveling with other family members or even taking the bus. She enjoyed seeing the country and visiting her children and grandchildren.