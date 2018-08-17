Susan Power, an attorney turned author and an enrolled member of the Standing Rock Tribe of the Dakotas, will deliver the annual Mari Sandoz Heritage Society Pilster Lecture Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Chadron State College Student Center.
She will present “A Dakota Writer on Stories Powerful Enough to Change the World.” The event is free and open to the public.
Power earned her JD at Harvard Law School and had a short career in law before becoming a writer. She worked as a technical writer and editor and did creative writing in her spare time. Her 1994 debut novel, The Grass Dancer, details four generations of Native Americans, with action stretching from 1864 to 1986. She has written several other books and has had short fiction widely published. She teaches at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Native American activism is the theme of the Annual Mari Sandoz Heritage Society Symposium Friday September 21 at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Center on the Chadron State College campus. Registration is required (see Marisandoz.org) and activities begin at 8:30 a.m. (Mountain).
University of Nebraska-Lincoln instructor and author Joe Starita begins the day talking about activist Dr. Susan LaFlesche -- A Warrior to Her People. Just 24 years after her birth in a buffalo-hide tipi in western Nebraska, Susan La Flesche graduated as the valedictorian of her medical school class and became America’s first Native doctor – 31 years before women could vote and 35 years before Natives became citizens in their own country. La Flesche overcame enormous gender and racial barriers to effectively become the chief of her beloved Omaha Indian people.
CSC Visual Art Professors Laura Bentz and Mary Donahue will share, through their art, how they respond to the landscape they call home. The session, Landscape, Place, and Identity: Two Visual Artists Respond to the Plains, will allow attendees to examine the art and discuss it with the artists.
Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs Executive Director Judi M. gaiashkibos will also speak. She has served as the Executive Director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs since 1995. She is an enrolled member of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.
The Sandoz Scholars, a University of Nebraska class that did a display of Sandoz’ clothing in Lincoln, will make a brief presentation at the noon luncheon at the Chadron State College Student Center. Kimberli Lee, Beth Castle and Madonna Thunder Hawk will discuss their documentary, Warrior Women on Friday afternoon. A free Saturday morning session at the Bean Broker Coffee House in downtown Chadron at 8:30 am will feature David Christensen discussing “Who Are the Real Savages?”: Uncovering the Complex Story of Western Nebraska’s Lakota Activism.
The Pilster Lecture is made possible by the Esther and Raleigh Pilster Endowment. The endowment started with the gift from the late Esther Pilster of ranchland in Dawes County in honor of her late husband Raleigh who grew up there with his parents John and Grace Pilster. Esther, a teacher and school administrator for 44 years, lived in Omaha.