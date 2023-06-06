Chadron High School Track and Field Coach Blakelee Hoffman called it “a year we’ll always remember,” and nobody can dispute that while reviewing the Cardinals’ 2023 track and field season.

With three senior boys leading the way, the Red Birds had some accomplishments that are apt to last a long time. They were spectacular, particularly in the hurdles and sprint relays.

For starters, when Chadron High was competing, no one except a Cardinal ever won a 110-meter high hurdle race the past two seasons. Xander Provance, won five of those firsts and Rhett Cullers four in 2022. This past season, Provance was the winner seven times and Cullers the remaining two.

That’s 18 consecutive firsts, including the two 110 high hurdle races at the state meets when Provance was the Class B gold medalist both times. He also led all-class standing his junior year and was third on the all-class chart this year with a career-best time of 14.17 seconds.

Cullers also medaled in both of those showdown races in Omaha, placing sixth in 2022 and fourth in 2023.

The Cardinals also were mighty hard to beat in the 300 hurdles the past two years. It happened just once during the regular season. That was early in the 2022 schedule at Ogallala, where the homestanding Indians’ Cameron Zink was the winner and the Cards’ Malachi Swallow was the runner-up.

Otherwise, through the Class B-6 District Meet, Swallow won the 300 hurdles five times and Cullers the remaining three when both were juniors.

This past season, Swallow won six of the seven regular-season intermediate hurdle races he entered. The only exception came at the Cardinals’ Twilight Meet, where Cullers shaded his classmate for first place.

Swallow also placed third in the Class B 300s at the state meet in 2022 and was fourth this year, when he reset the Chadron High school record with a time of 38.01 seconds and also was fourth in the all-class standings. The school record of 39.1 seconds that Swallow broke had belonged to Ben Smith, one of Chadron’s all-time great all-around athletes, since 1997.

Cullers was a placewinner in both Class B hurdles at state this year, when he was sixth in the 300 race in 39.12 seconds. All six times when Swallow won the intermediates, Cullers was the runner-up, at least once by the slimmest margin possible. At the Best of the West in Scottsbluff, they went one-two in 39.05 and 39.06 seconds.

Speaking of the Best of the West, that’s where Chadron boys broke both of the schools’ 4x100 and 4x400 relay records, and both marks also are the best ever run by foursomes from the northwest corner of the state.

Joined by sophomore Quinn Bailey, who earlier in the year was a 1,000-yard rusher and state champion wrestler, Cullers, Provance and Swallow ran the 4x100 relay in 42.79 seconds and the 4x400 relay in 3:24.37 seconds. The 4x100 clocking also busted the Best of the West’s record that had belonged to Gering since 1996.

That quartet also won both relays at the Western Conference and the Class B-5 District Meets and reset the 4x100 record at the conference showdown with a time of 43.43 seconds. In addition, the Cardinals finished fourth in the Class B 4x100 relay at the state meet in 42.88 seconds, their second-best time of the season.

The Chadron boys scored 28 points at the state meet this year to finish sixth in the Class B standings. The year before when Chayton Bynes added a pair of fourths in the long and triple jumps, they tallied 29 points.

The Gordon-Rushville boys also had some good things happen in Class C at the state meet in May.

Senior Franklin Johns was third in the 800 in 1:57.01, the best time ever turned in by a runner from along Highway 20 in the Panhandle, and Aydon McDonald was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 39.29 seconds for another school record.

In addition, with Johns, McDonald, Jace Freeseman and Austin Child making up the quartet, the Mustangs broke their school record when they placed fourth in the 4x400 relay in 3:28.81 at the state meet.

Northwest Nebraska teams didn’t have a lot of other spectacular performances during the 2023 season, but track and field continues to be appreciated by fans who admire hard-working athletes make the most of their God-given abilities.

Following are the top three marks by athletes from six northwest schools in each event during the 2023 season, plus comparisons with last year’s top performances and the area’s all-time best marks:

Boys’ Events

100—1, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 11.20; 2, Quinn Bailey, Chad, 11.26; 3, Ellis Livingston, G-R, 11.31. (2022 best—Ellis Livingston, G-R, 11.40). [Area’s all-time best—10.7, by Austin Forster, Gord, 1998; Troy Sorensen, Hem, 1998; Tom Emerson, Craw, 2009; and Jackson Dickerson, Chad, 2015].

200—1, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 22.59; 2, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 22.64; 3, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 22.96; . (2022 best—Xander Provance, Chad, 23.35). [Area’s all-time best—*21.7 by Rob Wahlstrom, Chad, 1969].

400—1, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 50.42; 2, Franklin Johns, G-R, 52.95; 3, Ty Brady, Craw, 53.77. (2022 best—Freeseman, 51.31). [All-time best—*49.2 by Rob Wahlstrom, Chad, 49.2, 1968].

800—1, Franklin Johns, G-R, 1:57.01; 2, Ty Brady, Craw, 2:04.42; 3, Wes Jacobs, HS, 2:05.27. (2022 best—Carter Ryan, Chad, 2:05.25). [All-time best—John’s mark here at the state meet is the fastest 800 by a NW Neb., athlete. The previous best was 1:57.38 by Cole Wellnitz, G-R, 2012].

1600—1, Gregory Johns, G-R, 4:42.23; 2, Ty Brady, Craw, 4:43.08; 3, Wes Jacobs, HS, 4:50.90. (2022 best—Jacobs, 4:48.73). [All-time best—4:26.70 by Cole Wellnitz, G-R, 2012].

3200—1, Gregory Johns, G-R, 10:28.06; 2, Parker Wellnitz, HS, 11:22.67; 3, Brody Hunter, Hem, 12:00.87. (2022 best—Dustin Brein, HS, 11:25.58) [All-time best—9:39.5 by Bill Simones, Chad, 1984].

110 hurdles—1, Xander Provance, Chad, 14.17; 2, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 14.54; 3, Malachi Swallow, 15.48; 4, Aydon McDonald, G-R, 15.57; 5, Dylan Raymer, HS, 15.66. (2022 best—Provance, 14.44). [All-time best—14.1 by Allen Osborn, Chad, 2008].

300 hurdles—1, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 38.01; 2, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 39,06; 3, Aydon McDonald, G-R, 39.29. (2022 best—Swallow, 39.57). [Area’s all-time best—Swallow’s mark here at the state meet. Area’s previous best—39.1 by Ben Smith, Chad, 1997].

4x100 relay—1, Chadron (Malachi Swallow, Rhett Cullers, Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance), 42.79; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 44.78; 3, Crawford, 52.34. (2022 best—Chadron, 43.92). [Area’s all-time best—Chadron with these runners and this time at the Best of West. [Previous best-- Chadron (Erik Shepherd, Mitch Barry, Shawn Rogers, Ben Smith), 43.5, 1997, and Chadron (Jeff Wahl, Mitch Barry, Michael Wahlstrom, Charles Mann), 43.53 1999].

4x400 relay—1, Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Xander Provance, Malachi Swallow), 3:24.37; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 3:28.81; 3, Hemingford, 4:05.53. (2022 best—Chadron, Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance, Malachi Swallow, Chayton Bynes, 3:30.22.) [Area’s all-time best—Chadron with these runners and time at Best of West. Previous best— Chadron (Olen King, Drew Pope, Louie Brezina, John Ritzen), 3:24.9, 2006, and Chadron (Eddie Reiter, James Mann, Charles Mann, Brooks Hoffman), 3:24.5, 1998].

4x800 relay—1, Gordon-Rushville, 9:02.33; 2, Crawford, 9:06.41; 3, Hemingford, 9:46.03. (2022 best—Chadron, 9:17.95). [Area’s all-time best—8:12.2 by Chadron (Louie Brezina, Ty Franklin, Drew Pope, Brooks Hoffman, 1998].

Shot put—1, Theron Miller, Hem, 50-3; 2, Atreyu Thorson, G-R, 40-11; 3, Hunter Wyland, Hem, 41-7. (2021 best—Cody Hall, Chad, 47- ¼). [Area’s all-time best—58-8, by Kail Bowman, Chad, 1987].

Discus—1, Theron Miller, Hem, 147-9; 2, Atreyu Thorson, G-R, 137-8; 3, Henry Kennell, Chad, 136-5. (2021 best—Thorson, 141-0). [Area’s all-time best—172-4 by David Carrick, Chad, 1990.].

Long jump—1, Xander Provance, Chad, 21-3; 2, Gage Mintken, HS, 20-6; 3. Johnny Ziller, G-R, 19-6 ½. (2022 best—Chayton Bynes, Chad, 23-1 ¾). [Area’s all-time best—23-1 ¾ by Bynes, 2022].

Triple jump—1, Gage Mintken, HS, 40-8; 2, Cutter Scott, HS, 39-10. (2022 best—Chayton Bynes, Chad, 47-5 ¾). [Area’s all-time best—47-5 ¾ by Bynes, 2022].

High jump—1, Ellis Livingston, G-R, 5-8; 2, Cade Smith, Chad, 5-7. (2022 best—Chayton Bynes, Chad, 6-2). [Area’s all-time best—6-8 by Aaron Alcorn, Craw, 2017 & 2018].

Pole vault—1, Ryan Ragsdale, Hem, 10-7; 2, Gavin Bell, Hem, 9-7. (2022 best—not available) [Area’s all-time best—14-0 by Ken Larson, Rush, 1986].

Girls’ Events

` 100—1, Lainey Fillmore, G-R, 13.58; 2, Brooklynn Hoffman, Chad, 13.64; 3, Kinley Richardson, Chad, 13.86. (2022 best—Catherine Bryner, Hem, 12.92). [Area’s all-time best—12.1, Angie McGinley, Gord, 1994].

200—1, Aurora Hinman, Hem, 28.40; 2, Addison Morrison, Chad, 28.84; 3, Lainey Fillmore, G-R, 28.89. (2022 best—Tatum Bailey, Chad, 26.80). [Area’s all-time best—25.6 by Angie McGinley, Gord, 1994, and Heather Mundt, Hem, 1995].

400—1, Kylah Vogel, Craw, 1:02.08; 2, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 1:03.89; 3, Haley Johnson, G-R, 1:04.29. (2022 best—Skylar Edmund, SC, 1:02.02). [Area’s all-time best—57.6, Katelyn Moore, Chad, 2006].

800—1, Haley Johnson, G-R, 2:30.29; 2, Kiera Brennan, Craw, 2:33.98; 3, Mia Skinner, HS, 2:35.33. (2022 best—Johnson, 2:25.55). [Area’s all-time best—2:20.13, Katelyn Moore, Chad, 2006].

1600—1, Tyrah American Horse, G-R, 5:35.37; 2, Dakota Horstman, Hem, 5:36.88; 3, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 5:48.88. (2022 best—American Horse, 5:33.39). [Area’s all-time best—5:19.50, Ashley Riesen, Chad, 2009].

3200—1, Tyrah American Horse, G-R, 12:35.37; 2, Dakota Horstman, Hem, 12:37.28; 3, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 12:43.96. (2022 best—American Horse, 12:38.46). [Area’s all-time best—11:40.57, Dani Wellnitz, G-R, 2015].

100 hurdles—1, Brooklynn Hoffman, Chad, 16.25; 2, Brookelynn Warner, Hem, 17.35; 3, Reese Ritterbush, Chad, 17.46. (2022 best—Tatum Bailey, Chad, 15.29). [Area’s all-tlme best—14.4, Shannon Kling, Gord, 1996].

300 hurdles—1, Kylah Vogel, Craw, 49.11; 2, Reese Ritterbush, Chad, 50.06; 3, Jenny Pinnt, 52.34. (2022 best—Vogel, 50.54.) [Area’s all-time best—44.80, Kelsey Wood, Hem, 2013].

4x100 relay—1, Chadron (Makinley Fuller, Reese Ritterbush, Lauren (Fia) Rasmussen, Grace Pyle), 53.11; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 56.08; 3, Hemingford, 57.11. (2022 best—53.64, Hemingford (Liz Mayer, Catherine Byner, Brookelynn Warner, Destiny Hanson). [Area’s all-time best, 50.1, Gordon (Sonja Nielsen, Angie McGinley, Rachel Forster, Nickie Stowell), 1997].

4x400 relay—1, Chadron (Demi Ferguson, Reese Ritterbush, Micaiah Fuller, Grace Pyle), 4:15.28; 2, Crawford, 4:29.67; 3, Hemingford, 4:48.07. (2022 best—4:15.36, Chadron (Demi Ferguson, Makinley Fuller, Tatum Bailey, Micaiah Fuller); [Area’s all-time best—Chadron, 10:17.14, (Cassie Humphrey, Angela Osborn, Sydney Moore, Katelyn Moore) 2006].

4x800 relay—1, Chadron (Beau Behrends, Makinley Fuller, Micaiah Fuller, Grace Pyle), 10:10.40; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 10:36.44; 3, Crawford, 10:59.52. (2022 best—Chadron, 10:10.85, (Makinley Fuller, Jazzy Munyiri, Teagan Bach, Micaiah Fuller). [Area’s all-time best—Chadron, 9:39.02 (Cassie Humphrey, Leslie Foral, Jessica Johnson, Katelyn Moore, 2006].

Shot put—1, McKinley Grover, G-R, 38-9; 2, Olivia Lyon, Chad, 35-2 ½; 3, Ember Diers, Chad, 32-1 ½. (2022 best—Grover, 37-7 ½). [Area’s all-time best—45-7, April Kockrow, Rush, 1996].

Discus—McKinley Grover, G-R, 133-8; 2, Carly Lemmon, Craw, 101-8; 3, Raylie Pourier, Chad, 96-8. (2022 best—Grover, 31-8 ¼). [Area’s all-time best—154-9, April Kockrow. Rush, 1996].

Long jump—1, Haley Johnson, Chad, 15-6; 2, Brooklynn Hoffman, Chad, 15-2 ½; 3, Kaslyn Vogel, Craw, 14-7. (2022 best—Skylar Edmund, SC, 16-9). [Area’s all-time best—18-11 ½, Shannon Kling, Gord, 1996].

Triple jump—1, Addison Morrison, Chad, 32-1; 2, Jenny Pinnt, Chad, 30-6 ½; 3, Rowan Simpson, G-R, 30-4. (2022 best—Tatum Bailey, Chad, 34-11.) [Area’s all-time best—37- ½, Aria Hughes, HS, 2011].

High jump—1, Grace Pyle, Chad, 5-2; 2, Brooklynn Hoffman, Chad, 5-0; 3, Haley Johnson, HS, and Jenny Pinnt, Chad, 4-4, (2022 best—Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-5). Area’s all-time best—5-6, Bethany Clark, Chad, 1996; Kenna Campbell, G-R, 2017; Tatum Bailey, Chad, 2021].

Pole vault—1, Dakota Horstman, Hem, 8-7. (2022 best—Catherine Bryner, Hem, 9-0).