6 players joining CSC women's basketball team

Six players, four of them 2020 high school graduates and two community college transfers, will be joining the Chadron State College women’s basketball team, Coach Janet Raymer announced last week.
Three of the incoming freshmen are from Colorado and the fourth is from South Dakota.
The Coloradans include Toni Lopez, a 5-9 forward who was a four-year starter at Limon High School. She helped the Badgers win four straight district championships and finish the 2019-20 season with a 23-1 record and the top seed at the state tournament before it was cancelled because of the coronavirus.
Lopez was a Class 2A all-state selection and averaged about 10 points as a senior and scored more than 900 points during her career. She also was a stalwart on Limon’s softball team that finished among the final four at the Class 3A state tournament each of the past two years.
Ashayla Powers, a 5-10 forward, was the leading scorer and rebounder at Skyline High in Longmont the last two years. She averaged 16 points and 9.6 rebounds as a junior and 18.2 points and 10.3 rebounds as a senior, was a two-time all-conference and all-region selection and earned Class 4A honorable mention all-state this year. She finished her career with 965 points.
Powers also was one of 30 girls who qualified for a national heptathlon track and field competition in Florida in 2019.
The third Colorado recruit is Olivia Waufle, a 5-8 shooting guard from Horizon High in Thornton. She was a member of the varsity four years and led the Hawks in scoring (13.3 points) and rebounding (6.7) this season. She was a two-time all-conference choice and honorable mention Class 5A all-state this year. She graduated with a 4.0 grade point average.
Chadron State’s other incoming freshman is Delaney Klosterman, a 5-7 guard from St. Thomas More High in Rapid City, which had an 18-2 regular season record. She transferred from Rapid City Stevens for her senior season.
The transfers include Mardaeja Cross, a 5-7 native of Rockford, Ill., who spent the past two years at Iowa Central Community College at Fort Dodge. She averaged 9.6 points and 6.3 rebounds last winter while earning all-conference honors.
The other transfer is Hazel Fui, a 5-10 native of Australia who played the past two years at Salt Lake Community College, which had a 22-7 record and won 20 of its final 23 games in 2019-20. She started all but one game, shot 44.7 percent from the field and led the team in assists while averaging 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds last season.
Nine players from last year’s team also are on the Lady Eagles’ 2020-21 roster.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!