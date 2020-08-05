6 players joining CSC women's basketball team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six players, four of them 2020 high school graduates and two community college transfers, will be joining the Chadron State College women’s basketball team, Coach Janet Raymer announced last week.

Three of the incoming freshmen are from Colorado and the fourth is from South Dakota.

The Coloradans include Toni Lopez, a 5-9 forward who was a four-year starter at Limon High School. She helped the Badgers win four straight district championships and finish the 2019-20 season with a 23-1 record and the top seed at the state tournament before it was cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Lopez was a Class 2A all-state selection and averaged about 10 points as a senior and scored more than 900 points during her career. She also was a stalwart on Limon’s softball team that finished among the final four at the Class 3A state tournament each of the past two years.

Ashayla Powers, a 5-10 forward, was the leading scorer and rebounder at Skyline High in Longmont the last two years. She averaged 16 points and 9.6 rebounds as a junior and 18.2 points and 10.3 rebounds as a senior, was a two-time all-conference and all-region selection and earned Class 4A honorable mention all-state this year. She finished her career with 965 points.