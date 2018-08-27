The Crawford Rams could now say they’re undefeated in six man football after their first ever game as a six man squad ended with a 58-28 win over the Edgemont Moguls this past Friday.
It was a night of firsts, not just for Crawford, but for everyone involved as the Moguls, and even the officiating crew, were new to six man.
The game was the only six man contest to be played in South Dakota this season as the state won’t officially allow teams to start converting to six-man until 2019.
With Crawford’s move to six-man, and the Moguls already having decided to move to the league in 2019, it made sense for the South Dakota team to keep Crawford on the schedule and receive permission to use the game as a sort of early experiment.
Edgemont struck first in the game going up 14-0 in the first quarter on two touchdown passes.
Crawford was finally able to get on the board after junior Dennis Vogle sprinted for a 47-yard touchdown and the Rams went into halftime trailing 14-7.
The first half is where Crawford would leave its scoring woes behind however, as they’d go on to score 25 in the third quarter and 26 in the fourth quarter on their way to their big win.
“I did a better job play calling,” Crawford Head Coach Rick Barry says of what led to more offense in the second half of the game. “It was on me in the first half.”
Barry says he believes he was too structured in his coaching and too reserved in the first half and that the team began to see more success when he loosened the reigns and let his athletes play with a bit more of what he calls the backyard football aspect of six-man football.
“We scored on eight of our first nine possessions in the second half, so it worked out,” Barry says. “I think, for the most part, I was trying to figure things out just as much as the kids were.”
For the Crawford Rams’ athletes this year isn’t just about adjusting to six-man football, it’s been an offseason of change in other ways as well as the team lost not only last year’s seniors but also other key players who didn’t return to Crawford. The team is also adjusting to having a new head coach in Barry, although Barry and the other coaches did also coach last season.
For the most part, Coach Barry says his athletes have adjusted well.
An inexperienced team, with regard to both their roster and their entry into six-man, Barry says his team’s key to success this season will be growing with each game and learning the six-man game as they go.
Barry says he was happy with the games of several players Friday night, that sophomore AJ Staman has been a pleasant surprise on defense, and that he expects guys like juniors Will Ackerman and Dennis Vogl, as well as seniors Rope Anders and Brady Aschwege to be impact players for the team.
With an inexperienced roster a lack of leadership could be expected but Barry says that’s not the case and that several players play a role in providing leadership on the team.
“We don’t have a lot of vocal leaders, but we have a lot of kids that really work hard and really set an example with their positive approach,” Barry says.
Crawford will host its first game of six-man on its home soil this Friday when they play the visiting Potter-Dix Coyotes who are coming off a 68-6 drubbing at the hands of the Hay Springs Hawks.
Crawford’s own game with Hay Springs, to be played October 5, at Hay Springs High School should be a must-see game this season.