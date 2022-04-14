Adams State sweeps twin-bill Saturday

The Chadron State College softball collected 19 hits and scored 11 runs in the first game of a double-header on Saturday, but it was not quite enough as Adams State, which had 18 hits, outscored the Eagles three-to-one in the 10th inning and while winning a 13-11 decision during the three-hour marathon.

The visiting Grizzlies also won the second game 8-3. Some welcomed rain and snow began falling Saturday night and Sunday, forcing cancellation Sunday’s scheduled twin-bill.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the opener, the Eagles never led again in either of the games. After the visitors scored five times in the second inning of the first tilt, CSC kept clawing and tied the score at 9-9 in the fifth inning, thanks to a three-run uprising that saw both Samantha Conradie and Sloane Quijas double and Lauren Zimmerman single.

Adams State added one run in the top of the sixth, and the Eagles tied the count again when Zimmerman collected her fourth hit of the game to send it into extra innings.

Neither team scored in the eighth or ninth innings, but the Grizzlies sent three runs home in the 10th. CSC got one run in the bottom of that inning on Paige Propp’s homer over the center field fence, but the bases were empty at the time.

Besides Zimmerman’s four hits, Amaya Ruiz had three and Comradie two for the Eagles.

Adams State took the lead in the second game on Kylea Wall’s solo homer in the third and also led it the rest of the way. The visitors scored three times in both the fourth and fifth frames. The Eagles plated all three of their runs in the last of the fourth when both Mackenzie Kroll and Chloe Brown homered, but CSC didn’t get much offense going otherwise.

Kroll finished with two hits to lead CSC, but Adams State outhit the Eagles 13-7.

Now 6-32 for the season and 5-21 in the RMAC, the Eagles were slated to play four games at Black Hills State this weekend. Hopwever, due to a forecast of freezing temperatures and high winds in Spearfish the series has been moved to Chadron.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0