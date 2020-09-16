After cancellation, Cardinals to visit Gering Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chadron High School football team received a setback on Friday, but it didn’t come on the field.

Late that morning, the school received a phone call from Valentine officials, stating that the Badgers football team would not be coming to Cardinal Field for the game that was due to kick off at 7 o’clock.

One of the Valentine players had come to school that day with a fever, wasn’t wearing a mask, was tested, and was found to have the coronavirus. He had already associated several of his teammates, as well as other students, and all would probably need to be quarantined. The bus trip to Chadron was called off.

A similar situation had occurred two weeks early when Valentine was to host Crofton in the season-opener for both teams. However, that time it was Crofton which wouldn’t make the trip because of the possibility of spreading the virus.

Cardinals’ Head Coach Mike Lecher also was involved in July when he was serving as an assistant coach and the East-West All-Star Football Game to be played in Scottsbluff was cancelled after it was learned that an East player had been in contact a few days earlier with someone who came down with the virus.