After two setbacks, Lady Cardinals look forward to ‘new season’

Playing two of the best teams on its schedule, the Chadron High girls’ basketball team didn’t conclude its regular season schedule like it had wanted to do, but the Lady Cardinals are in the midst of a new challenge this week. They are hosting the Class C1-12 Subdistrict Tournament, with hopes of getting to play more games when things really count.

The Cardinals never led Friday night, but tied the score three times, including at 55-55 when sophomore standout Demi Ferguson hit a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in regulation to send the well-played, hotly-contested game into overtime.

The Lady Raiders finally emerged with a 65-56 verdict, but none of the fans who packed the Middle School Gym should have gone away disappointed. Coach Eric Calkins said his team played hard and played especially good defense.

Calkins called the game-tying shot “big-time” and noted that it was the only shot available when Ferguson took it. Two weeks earlier in Sidney, the 5-11 forward drove the length of the court for a layup with about two seconds remaining that gave the Cardinals a 60-58 win over the Cheyenne County Raiders, who left Chadron with a 17-5 record.

The Raiders had their own standout, Reece Riddle, a 5-11 junior. She finished with 23 points, four more than Ferguson’s total.

Riddle both began and ended the game in high gear. She scored six points in the first quarter, helping Sidney take a 17-12 lead after eight minutes had been played. During overtime, she netted seven of her team’s nine points.

Taverra Sayaloune’s third field goal late in the opening quarter, cut Sidney’s lead to 14-12, but soon afterwards, the Raiders’ 5-2 senior, Brynna Ross, nailed a 3-pointer. Ross also opened the second quarter with a shot from behind the arc and three teammates, none of them named Riddle, followed with treys as the visitors tallied 22 points.

The Cardinals scored 16 points, 11 of them by Ferguson and the remaining five by Marlee Pinnt, in the second frame, but they trailed 39-28 at halftime.

Chadron also posted 16 points in the third quarter while limiting Sidney to just six. That cut the visitors’ lead to 45-44. Ross opened the fourth frame with her third trey, but a fast-break layup by Sayaloune and a putback by Ferguson tied the score at 48-48 with 6:10 to play.

Less than a minute later, Riddle broke the deadlock with an old-fashioned three-point play. Neither team scored again until the Cards’ Laney Klemke stole the ball, missed a shot, but got her own rebound and scored on it to make the tally 53-52 with 55 seconds remaining.

Twice in the final 16 seconds, the Raiders went to the free throw line and made one of two shots to go ahead by three. It took Ferguson’s “big-time” 3-pointer to tie the score again and send the contest into OT.

Chadron scored first in the extra session on a free throw by Pinnt. However, before she could shoot again, a referee ruled that the tip of her toe was on the line and the ball went to Sidney. Soon afterwards, Riddle sank her only 3-pointer of the game and then made four of eight free throws before time ran out.

Both Sayaloune and Sidney’s Gabrielle Fortner finished with 11 points to back their team’s scoring leaders. Pinnt added 10 points by making all four of her field goal shots, one of them a trey, and her only free throw.

Saturday night the Lady Cardinals wrapped up their regular season by hosting the Newcastle Dogies, one of Wyoming’s top teams with a splendid 14-1 record.

The Cards put up a good fight, particularly in the first half. Three-pointers by Klemke, Macey Daniels and Ashlyn Morrison, in that order, helped the hosts score 12 points in the opening quarter. However, Newcastle’s 5-6 junior, Shelby Tidyman, scored nine points on four 2-point shots and a free throw while her team took a 15-12 advantage.

Chadron outscored the visitors 14-12 in the second stanza to make it 27-26 in Newcastle’s favor at halftime. But the Cardinals added just 10 points in the second half as the Dogies won by a 50-36 count.

Both teams sank six 3-pointers, the Cards made just six “regular” baskets and six free throws, but the taller Newcastle quintet finished with 11 two-point field goals and 10 free shots.

Tidyman paced all scorers with 19 points. Mackenzie Conzelman, a 5-11 junior, added 11, and the team’s leading scorer for the season was Jaylen Ostenson, with a 17.7-point average, finished with nine for Newcastle.

Ferguson paced Chadron with 12 points while McCartney and Klemke both hit a pair of treys for six points, but no one else had more than three.

Sidney 64, Chadron 56 (OT)

Sidney—Reese Riddle 23, Gabrielle Fortner 11, Bryane Ross 9, Rheagan Stanley 7, Kayla Westby 6, Emilee Wieser 4, Katie Ramsey 4. Totals: 21 (9) 13-26 64 points.

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 19, Taverra Sayaloune 11, Marlee Pinnt 10, Jacey Garrett 7, Laney Klemke 5, Jaleigh McCartney 2, Makinley Fuller 2. Totals: 24-58 (6-16) 2-8 56 points, 29 rebounds.

Sidney 17 22 6 10 9 ---64

Chadron 12 16 16 11 1 ---56

3-pointers: Sid—Ross 3, Stanley 2, Westby 2, Riddle 1, Ramsey 1. Chad—Ferguson 3, Garrett 1, Pinnt 1, Klemke 1.

Newcastle 50, Chadron 36

Newcastle—Shelby Tidyman 19, Mackenzie Conzelman 11, Jaylen Ostenson 9, Hunter McFarland 7, Tiernan Stanton 2, Jayde Harrington 2. Totals: 17 (6) 10-18 50 points.

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 12, Jaleigh McCartney 6, Laney Klemke 6, Macey Daniels 3, Ashlyn Morrison 3, Makinley Fuller 2, Marlee Pinnt 2, Taverra Sayaloune 2. Totals: 12-34 (5-19) 6-9 36 points, 17 rebounds.

Newcastle 15 12 10 13 ---50

Chadron 12 14 3 7 ----36

3-pointers: New—Tidyman, Stanton 2, McFarland 1, Ostenson 1. Chad—McCartney 2, Klemke 2, Daniels 1, Morrison 1.

