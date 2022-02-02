Alcorn scores 33 as Cardinals top Sidney 64-56

Senior Justus Alcorn poured in 33 points, double his season-average, Friday night as the Chadron Cardinals rallied past Sidney 64-56 on the Red Raiders’ home court. The win was a “pick-me-up” for the Cards after they had lost two one-point decisions the previous weekend. They are now 11-6 for the season.

The 6-foot-5 Alcorn scored 13 of his points in the fourth quarter. He put the Red Birds ahead for keeps at 48-47 by making a pair of free throws with 4:40 remaining. It was Chadron’s first lead since Sidney’s Isak Doty hit a 3-pointer near the end of the first quarter to put the hosts ahead 11-10.

Sinking free throws is sometimes not one of Alcorn’s strengths, but he made 10 in a row Friday night before missing his last two when Chadron had a 59-53 lead with 66 seconds remaining. He also made 10-of-14 field goal shots, including three-of-four 3-pointers.

Sidney edged the Cardinals 55-53 on a last-second shot in the game to decide third place in the Western Conference Tournament in early December. The Raiders led 41-25 at halftime in that contest before the Cards outscored them 28-14 in the second half, only to be nipped at the buzzer.

The score was much closer throughout Friday night’s game, when Sidney usually had a slim cushion. It was 22-18 at halftime and 40-37 going into the final eight minutes. The Raiders’ biggest lead was at 35-28 with midway in the third.

Chadron Coach Mitch Barry said Alcorn’s confidence in his shooting grew throughout the game. Barry said Alcorn’s game was as good as he has witnessed during both his playing and coaching days with the Cardinals.

Alcorn is at least the 10th Chadron High player to score 30 or more points. The late Jim Montague set the school record in February 1982 by tallying 39 against the Pine Ridge Job Corps Center while breaking the old record of 37 that Kevin Moore had set in 1973.

Prior to that, Rex Jones and Larry Matthesen shared the record with 30. Barry, now the coach, scored 31 points in a win over Scottsbluff as a senior in 2000. Elliott Eliason did it twice, scoring 31 against Mitchell as a senior in 2010 before making a career-high 36 to go with 20 rebounds and five blocked shots against Hay Springs in his final regular-season game.

In addition, Alec Holmquist nailed seven of nine 3-pointers while scoring 30 points during a 77-44 win over Chase County in 2008-09 when he was a junior. Vonsish Sayaloune made eight treys, five of them in the fourth quarter, while chalking up 32 versus Gering in December 2014 and Trevor Berry sank 10 shots from behind the arc while also scoring 32 against Mitchell early in the 2018-19 season.

The Cardinals were 20-of-40 from the field against Sidney, including eight-of-18 from long range. Senior guards Dawson Dunbar and Collin Brennan each scored seven points for Chadron. All of Dunbar’s came in the fateful fourth frame. Xander Provance led the Cards in rebounding with nine. Alcorn was next with six.

Jacob Dowse had 14 points and Doty 13 to lead Sidney. The loss was the fourth in a row for the Raiders, but they defeated Brush, Colo., 63-42 on Saturday night and are now 13-6 for the season.

Chadron—Justus Alcorn 33, Dawson Dunbar 7, Collin Brennen 7, Gaurav Chima 6, Broc Berry 5, Xander Provance 4, Cody Hall 2. Totals: 20-40 (8-18) 16-22 64 points, 25 rebounds.

Sidney—Jacob Dowse 14, Isak Doty 13, Sawyer Dickman 9, Jonathan Carillo 8, Cameron Leeling 5, Tyson Johnstone 4, Wyatt Hickenlively 3. Totals: 20-52 (4-20) 12-14 56 points, 30 rebounds.

Chadron 10 8 19 27 ---64

Sidney 11 11 18 16 ---56

3-pointers: Chad—Alcorn 3, Brennan 2, Chima 2, Berry 1. Sid—Doty 3, Leeling 1.

