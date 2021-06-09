All-Star football game will have Chadron influence

The 43rd West Nebraska All-Star Football Game to be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff will have a Chadron influence.

Cardinals’ gridiron mentor Mike Lecher will be the West’s head coach and Jonn McLain, once the Cards’ all-state quarterback, later the record-setting signal caller at Chadron State College and a Chadron High assistant football coach the past six years before resigning from the CHS faculty this spring, will be on the West’s coaching staff.

In addition, Sawyer Haag, who graduated from CHS in May, is among the 31 players on the West roster. He earned all-conference honors while playing offensive guard and linebacker for the Cardinals the past two seasons and also was all-state honorable mention last fall.

Haag’s teammates Saturday night will include Chaz Twarling of Hay Springs and Brian Turek of Hemingford, both outstanding running backs last fall. Another area ball carrier, Cade Goings of Gordon-Rushville, was selected for the contest, but won’t be able to play because of a leg injury, Lecher said.

Last year’s all-star football game was cancelled when one of the members of the East team tested positive for COVID 19 the morning prior to the scheduled kickoff. The accompanying volleyball match was played.