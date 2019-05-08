The 2019 West Nebraska All-Star Football and Volleyball game rosters were released last week and included nine area athletes
Chadron led the northern Panhandle with three entries for the West team roster, Dan Dunbar, Jake Lemmon, and Clark Riesen. Joining the Cardinal trio will be Justin Davis and Cade Payne of Hemingford, six-man standout Trent Reed of Hay Springs, and Gordon-Rushville’s Tommy Bragg
Two area volleyball players were named to the volleyball West roster, Chadron senior Carstyn Hageman and Hemingford’s Lauren Gasseling.
Chadron Head Volleyball Coach Blakelee Hoffman will serve as assistant coache to Dalton’s Jodi Craig.
The 41st annual West Nebraska All-Star Football Game will be played Saturday, June 8 in Scottsbluff at Bearcat Stadium at 7p.m. The 35th annual West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game will precede the football game at 2p.m., at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace.