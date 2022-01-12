 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alliance teams to visit Cardinals

The Chadron High basketball teams will be at home on Friday, Jan. 14 to play Alliance.

Both Alliance teams have won two of their last three games. The girls lost to Burns, Wyo., 52-37 on Jan. 4, but defeated Sioux County 55-51 and Hay Springs 67-16 last weekend. The Bulldogs’ boys got 30 points from senior Kellen Muhr while edging Bayard 53-49 on New Year’s Eve, lost to Burns 49-33, but downed Oelrichs 50-33.

Overall, the Alliance girls are 4-8 and the boys are 5-7.

The Cardinals’ final three games in January will be on the road. They’ll visit Gering and Gordon-Rushville, respectively, on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21 and 22 and travel to Sidney on the 28th.

