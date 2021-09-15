Angelo State rallies past Eagles 28-24

On both occasions, play action by the Rams apparently crossed up the Eagles. Pachot was all by himself when he caught the passes, just as Gladney had been when he was wide when he grabbed the ball for a 76-yard TD in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Eagles had not managed a first down in the half, but the hard-charging special teams plays gave them another chance when safety Brendan Brehmer blocked a Rams’ punt midway in the fourth stanza.

Chadron State was stifled again, this time inside the red zone, but in the final three minutes knocked on the door again after Mikelson returned a punt 18 yards to the Angelo State 37.

After a 6-yard pass from Holst to Cole Thurness and runs of seven and six yards by Chris Busby finally netted first downs, a pass interference call against the Rams gave CSC a first and goal at the Angelo State two.

However, the Eagles lost four yards on a running play against the rugged Angelo State defense, and two passes fell incomplete before the Rams sacked Holst on fourth down to blunt the opportunity and end the game.