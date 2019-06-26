Four more student-athletes were added to the Chadron State College wrestling signing class of 2019, as the open recruiting continued through the spring semester.
Three are from the Eagles' home state of Nebraska, and one is from California.
Harrison Gocke, of York Nebraska, won 179 matches in his high school career on his way to a Class B 152-pound state finals finish in 2019 and a fourth-place medal in 2018. He also helped his team to a fifth-place finish at state as a senior. Gocke projects as a 157-pounder in college. His father, Shannon, is the former head wrestling coach at York High and is in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame.
At 149 pounds, from Battle Creek, comes Damien Kersten, who won the 138-pound Nebraska Class C state title in February. He did so by defeating Evan Waddington, a highly-ranked senior in the state and fall CSC signee, in the title match. Kersten is a three-time district champion with a 136-20 career high school record.
You have free articles remaining.
Seth Simants of North Platte went through the Nebraska Class D 160-pound bracket in February with three wins by fall, including the title match, and one decision, giving Stapleton High its first-ever state champ. He also won an AAU state title at 152 pounds. Simants was selected for the Disney Duals A-team, representing Nebraska, and also to the NSWC All-Star Dual, where he pinned the Class B bronze medal-winner.
Finally, the California native is Kobe Lepe, who wrestled at San Fernando High where he was a high school All-American after winning a title at USA Nationals in the summer of 2018. He was the Los Angeles City Sectional champ and state qualifier the past three years at 126 pounds, and accumulated a high school record of 168-21. Lepe also has multiple placings at the well-respected west coast World Challenge Tournament. He is expected to compete at 133 pounds.
The four will join six others announced in December. They are Lane Eubank, III, of Kokomo, Indiana; Ryder Fuchs of Pierce, Nebraska; Gavin Peitzmeier of Omaha; AJ Serna of Parachute, Colorado; Tate Stoddard of Glenrock, Wyoming; and Waddington, who is from Wood River, Nebraska.
With the recruitment period now open year-round, CSC Head Coach Brett Hunter remains on the lookout, throughout the summer, for additional Eagles to add to his roster.