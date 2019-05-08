It’s showdown time for the Nebraska high school track and field teams and athletes. The district meets are this week and the state meet will follow on Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18 in Omaha.
The Class D-9 District Meet is Friday in Chappell while both the B-6 Meet in Ogallala and the C-9 Meet in Bayard are Thursday. There’s no time or place Nebraska high school athletes can qualify for the state meet except by achieving the standards established for each class at the district meets.
A dozen teams, including Crawford, Hay Springs and Sioux County will be in the Class D-9 field. Creek Valley edged Sioux County 85.5 to 77.5 points for top honors among the girls’ teams at last year’s meet. The Crawford girls were seventh with 48 points and Hay Springs was ninth with 12.
Garden County won the boys’ Class D district title with 123.33 points, followed by Creek Valley with 87.33 and Crawford with 71. Sioux County was fourth with 43.34 and Hay Springs was ninth with 24.
There will be 10 schools in the Class B field at Ogallala and nine in the Class C assembly at Bayard, but there’s change in this year’s lineups. Mitchell has moved up from Class C to B and Gordon-Rushville has switched from B to C.
Hemingford also will among the schools competing in Bayard. Chadron will be the only northwest Nebraska team in Ogallala since Gordon-Rushville is now in Class C.
Chase County won both C-9 championships last year by outscoring Mitchell, the runner-up among both the boys and girls. The Longhorn boys finished with 143 points while Mitchell was next with 76. In the girls’ competition, Chase County took top honors with 147 points and Mitchell was second with 118.
Both Hemingford teams finished ninth at last year’s C-9 meet. The Lady Cats scored 15 points and the boys 13. The Gordon-Rushville boys were eighth with 22 points and the girls 10th with two at the Class B District Meet last year.
The Gothenburg girls outscored Scottsbluff 108.5 to 84 to win the B-6 title a year ago. The McCook boys were first with 132 points while Sidney and Scottsbluff tied for second and third.
Points were scarce for the Chadron at last year’s district meet. Both teams scored just five points, based on fourth places earned by True Thorn in the discus and Dom Nobiling in the 110-meter high hurdles.
On the bright side, both Thorn and Nobiling had good enough marks to earn trips to the state meet as additional qualifiers. Thorn threw the discus 117-7 ½ and Nobiling ran the highs in 15.57 at the district shindig. Since both were juniors a year ago, they’ll be striving to qualify again and return to Omaha.
Thanks to the addition of a strong freshman class and based on the success the Lady Cardinals have had this season under first-year coach Blakelee Hoffman, the Chadron girls are expected to challenge for one of the top places in the district’s team standings Thursday.
One of the Lady Cardinals’ big improvements has been in the 4x400 relay, where the quartet of freshmen Leila Tewahade, Jacey Garrett and Olivia Reed and junior Allie Ferguson have a season-best time of 4:13.23. That’s 10 seconds faster than the Cards’ best time a year ago.
Reed has won the 400 at all seven of the outdoor meets the Cardinals have entered this spring. She’s been under 1:03 at each meet and her first place time of 1:01.15 at Bayard last Friday was her best.
Reed has added the 200 to her repertoire recently and she also won that race at both the Western Conference and Bayard BCD Meets.
Tewahade also has thrived in the 800 recently. Her best mark of 2:29.43 was good for second place at the Best of the West Meet and she followed it with wins at the conference meet and at Bayard. Ferguson also has become a strong contender in the 300-meter hurdles.
Another highlight for the Lady Cards came at the Best of the West Meet in mid-April, when freshman Tatum Bailey cleared 5-4 in the high jump. That ties for fifth best in the state this season and is the only mark by a Panhandle girl among Nebraska’s top five in any of the events, according to Athletic.net.
Just two Chadron High girls have ever gone higher than Bailey’s jump. Bethanie Clark set the school record of 5-6 in 1996 and Debbie Blundell cleared 5-5 in 1985.
Reed also is a capable high jumper who has gone 5-1 and 5-2 this season.
Coach Hoffman is hoping the sophomore Emily Beye will be at full speed in the sprints after sustaining a leg injury at the conference meet and not competing at Bayard.
The Sioux County girls’ 4x800 relay team will be favored to repeat as the winner of the 4x800 relay at today’s D-9 District Meet. Their best time this spring of 10:47.90 is more than four seconds faster than their winning time of a year ago.
The top three marks by area athletes in each event follows:
Girls’ Events
100--1, Emily Beye, Chad, 12.9; 2, Savanna Sayaloune, Chad, 13.1; 3, Dalli Anders, Craw, 13.2.
200--1, Emily Beye, Chad, 26.3; 2, Olivia Reed, Chad, 26.7; 3, Dalli Anders, Craw, 27.69.
400--1, Olivia Reed, Chad, 1:01.15; 2, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 1:02.41; 3, Josie Stewart, Hem, 1:03.50.
800--1, Leila Tewahade, Chad, 2:29.43; 2, Faith Brehmer, G-R, 2:35.49; 3, Kailey Klein, SC, 2:40.73.
1600--1, Mackenzie Butts, Chad, 5:54.9; 2. Jillian Brennan, Craw, 6:07.49; 3, Jessi Badje, HS, 6:10.30.
3200--1, Mackenzie Butts, Chad, 12:55.0; 2, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 13:01.36; 3, Kailey Klein, SC, 13:33.93.
100 hurdles--1, Dawn Dunbar, Chad, 16.87; 2, Kamryn Ash, Hem, 17.6.
300 hurdles--1, Allie Ferguson, Chad, 48.88; 2, Josie Stewart, Hem, 49.32; 3, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 51.38.
4x100 relay--1, Chadron (Emily Beye, Allie Ferguson, Jacey Garrett, Savanna Sayaloune), 51.88; 2, Crawford, 55.28; 3, Hemingford, 56.7.
4x400 relay--1, Chadron (Leila Tewahade, Allie Ferguson, Jacey Garrett, Olivia Reed), 4:13.23; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 4:25.00; 3, Sioux County, 4:35.92,
4x800 relay--1, Gordon-Rushville (Jayla Brehmer, Matison Moore, Shawna Shadbolt, Faith Brehmer), 10:35.04; 2, Sioux County 10:47.90; 3, Chadron, 11:19.11.
Shot put--1, True Thorne, Chad, 36 -½; 2, Bailey Oetken, SC, 34-3; 3, Ashley Beguin, G-R, 31-2 ½.
Discus--1, True Thorne, Chad, 122-9; 2-3, Bailey Oetken, SC, and Kalen Lotton, SC, 97-9.
Long jump--1, Callie Shultz, G-R, 15- ¾; 2, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 15-0; 3, Malia Burwell, Chad, 13-10; 4, Natalie Barry, Craw, 13-9 ½.
Triple jump--1, Dawn Dunbar, Chad, 32-4; 2, Matison Moore, G-R, 29-10 ½.
High jump--1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-4; 2, Olivia Reed, Chad, 5-1; 3, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 4-8.
Boys’ Events
100--1, Casey Lashley, Hem, 11.2; 2, Cade Goings, G-R, 12.10; 3, Elijah Jackson, G-R, 12.32.
200--1, Jake Lemmon, Chad, 23.13; 2, Brady Turek, Hem, 23.56; 3, Casey Lashley, Hem, 23.64.
400--1, Jake Lemmon, Chad, 55.34; 2, Elijah Jackson, G-R, 56.09; 3, P.J. Lynch, G-R, 56.15.
800--1, Dennis Vogl, Craw, 2:16.90; 2, Juan De La Cruz, G-R, 2:19.95; 3, Baiden Planansky, HS, 2:22.94.
1600--1, Dennis Vogl, Craw, 5:21.71; 2, Jaydon Walker, Hem, 5:27.24; 3, Nathan Burch, Chad, 5:30.60.
3200--1, Nathan Burch, Chad, 11:24.69; 2, Dennis Vogl, Craw, 11:50.73; 3, Andrew Two Bulls, G-R, 11:59.88.
110 hurdles--1, Casey Lashley, Hem, 15.6; 2, Dom Nobiling, Chad, 16.04; 3, Tommy Watson, SC, 16.85.
300 hurdles--1, Wiley Rudloff, Hem, 42.90; 2, Tommy Watson, SC, 44.12.
4x100 relay--1, Hemingford (Carter Buchheit, Ethan Specht, Casey Lashley, Brian Turek), 45.8; 2, Chadron, 46,.17; 3, Gordon-Rushville, 48.45.
4x400 relay--1, Hemingford (Carter Buchheit, Wiley Rudloff, Ethan Specht, Brian Turek), 3:46.53; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 3:52.6; 3, Chadron, 4:08.66.
4x800 relay--1, Chadron (Sawyer Haag, Nathan Burch, Dan Wellnitz, Mike Sorenson), 9:20.0; 2, Hemingford, 9:20.11; 3, Crawford, 9:34.77.
Shot put--1, Lance Cattin, Chad, 41-6; 2, Cade Payne, Hem, 41-2; 3, Cody Hall, Chad, 39-4.
Discus--1, Cooper Heusman, Chad, 123-3 ½; 2, Lance Cattin, Chad, 121-2; 3, Jake Sellman, Hem, 120-9.
Long jump--1, Brodey Planansky, HS, 19-6; 2, Jake Lemmon, 18-11 ½; 3, Brian Turek, 18-8.
Triple jump--1, Clark Riesen, Chad, 39-7 ½; 2, Tommy Watson, SC, 38-3; 3, Curtis Bruhn, Chad, 37-4 ½.
High jump--1-3, Tommy Watson, SC, Brodey Planansky, HS, and Will Ackerman, Craw, all 5-8.
Note: When a tenth of a second is used rather than a hundredth, those are hand-held times.