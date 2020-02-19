Area contestants riding high at rodeos

Chadron State College senior Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., won the bareback riding at the recent Rodeo Rapid City, held in conjunction with the Black Hills Stock Show. He scored 88 points while completing the eight-second ride on Burch Rodeo’s bronc named Fire Fly. The first place prize money was $4,547.

Bloomquist was the bareback riding champion in the Central Rocky Mountain Region as a junior at Chadron State in 2018-19 and has a 255-point lead in the region at the halfway point of the current season. Last fall, he won his event outright three times, tied for first another time and was second at the remaining rodeo.

Both the second and third place bareback riders at the Rapid City rodeo also have western Nebraska ties. Second place went to Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman with 84.5 points, good for $3,486, and Nate McFadden of Dunning was third with 84 points and $2,577.

McFadden concluded his college rodeo career at Chadron State in 2017 as the runner-up bareback rider in the region.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Besides placing second at Rapid City, Shadbolt won the bareback title at the Bismarck Rodeo that concluded Feb. 8. He scored 79 points and received a paycheck of $1,559. In mid-January, he also earned $1,688 for an 85-point ride at the National Western Stock Show rodeo in Denver.