Area contestants riding high at rodeos

Chadron State College senior Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., won the bareback riding at the recent Rodeo Rapid City, held in conjunction with the Black Hills Stock Show. He scored 88 points while completing the eight-second ride on Burch Rodeo’s bronc named Fire Fly. The first place prize money was $4,547.
Bloomquist was the bareback riding champion in the Central Rocky Mountain Region as a junior at Chadron State in 2018-19 and has a 255-point lead in the region at the halfway point of the current season. Last fall, he won his event outright three times, tied for first another time and was second at the remaining rodeo.
Both the second and third place bareback riders at the Rapid City rodeo also have western Nebraska ties. Second place went to Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman with 84.5 points, good for $3,486, and Nate McFadden of Dunning was third with 84 points and $2,577.
McFadden concluded his college rodeo career at Chadron State in 2017 as the runner-up bareback rider in the region.
Besides placing second at Rapid City, Shadbolt won the bareback title at the Bismarck Rodeo that concluded Feb. 8. He scored 79 points and received a paycheck of $1,559. In mid-January, he also earned $1,688 for an 85-point ride at the National Western Stock Show rodeo in Denver.
Another winner at Bismarck was Carson Good of Long Valley, S.D., and a sophomore on the rodeo team at Chadron State. He was first in steer wrestling in 4.9 seconds, good for $1,135.
Kalane Anders of Bayard, who wrapped up his college career as a senior at Chadron State last year by winning the steer wrestling in the Central Rocky Mountain Region, is now going strong on the pro circuit. Earlier this month, he won one go-round and was third in another with times of 4.3 and 4.7 seconds at the rich San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo to earn $4.500. His quick work will put him in the finals when the rodeo wraps up its three-week run at the end of this week.
Also in San Antonio, Riley Pruitt of Gering won a tie down roping go-round in 7.8 seconds to pocket $2,500.
In the women’s competition, 13-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo contestant Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs earned more than $6,000 in the barrel race at the Fort Worth rodeo in January. Her payoff included $4,000 for winning one of the semifinal go-rounds.