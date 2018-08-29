Two area high school runners finished in the top ten this past Thursday at the season-opening Panhandle Classic in Scottsbluff.
Both in the girls’ race, Chadron’s Mackenzie Butts (23 minutes, 2 seconds), and Kaycee Thompson (23 minutes, 3 seconds) of Crawford (Sioux County) finished eighth and ninth respectively separated by just one second.
Crawford (Sioux County) teammate, freshman Kailey Klein, finished the race just outside the top-ten, in 13th, with a time of 23 minutes, 20 seconds.
Butts, a freshman at Chadron High School made the most of her first high school event after showing well in practices during the preseason.
Chadron’s Savanna Sayaloune, now a junior, set a personal record time of 23 minutes, 28 seconds at the meet, finishing 15th overall. Her previous best, 23 minutes, 59 seconds, occurred last year at the Western Conference meet.
Also finishing in the top 25 were Chadron girls Abigail and Anabel Gardner. Abigail, a junior this season, finished in 21st place with a time of 24 minutes, 2 seconds. Anabel, now a senior, was 23rd with a time of 24 minutes, 21 seconds.
Chadron’s Nathan Burch, who finished 15th with a time of 18 minutes, 50 seconds, was the highest finisher for area boys. Burch, a sophomore this season, began his high school running career last year at the same meet, placing 38th with a time of 20 minutes, 41 seconds.
By season’s end Burch was running into the 18 minute range and earned a spot at the Nebraska Class C State meet after a C-4 District meet performance of 18 minutes, 39.3 seconds.
Gering’s Logan Moravec was the winner of the boys’ race with a time of 16 minutes, 55 seconds, while Regan Hodsden, of Mitchell, won the girls’ race.
Girls (Top 25)
1, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 20:35. 2, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 20:43. 3, Taighlor Arnett, Sidney, 21:10. 4, Tukker Romey, Gering, 21:42. 5, Karissa Benavides, Bridgeport, 21:51. 6, Shailee Patton, Gering, 21:53.7, Jessica Whitebear, Bayard, 22:01. 8, Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 23:02. 9, Kacee Thompson, Crawford, 23:03. 10, Hannah Knepper, Mitchell, 23:06. 11, Ansley Hessler, Mitchell, 23:09. 12, Makenna Culek, Gering, 23:13. 13, Kailey Klein, Crawford, 23:20. 14, Hannah Kennedy, Sidney, 23:23. 15, Savanna Sayaloune, Chadron, 23:28. 16, Addie Wright, Scottsbluff, 23:31. 17, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 23:33. 18, Chantel Malson, Kimball, 23:38. 19, Morgan Mickey, Scottsbluff, 23:55. 20, Cheyenne Kinsley, Banner County, 24:02. 21, Abigail Gardner, Chadron, 24:02. 22, Morgan Van Anne, Gering, 24:15. 23, Anabel Gardner, Chadron, 24:21. 24, Katelan Rogers, Morrill, 24:28. 25, Laisha Garza, Bayard, 24:30.
Boys (Top 25)
1, Logan Moravec, Gering, 16:55. 2, Carlos Lucero, Sidney, 17:13. 3, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 17:22. 4, Adam Bustinza, Bridgeport, 17:54. 5, Collin Brauer, Sidney, 18:01. 6, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 18:12. 7, Caleb Koranda, Mitchell, 18:17. 8, Jack Franklin, Gering, 18:23. 9, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 18:25. 10, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 18:27. 11, Kennedy Ronne, Scottsbluff, 18:36. 12, Deven Sullivan, Banner County, 18:37. 13, Logan Andrews, Gering, 18:44. 14, Alex Jallen, Sidney, 18:44. 15, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 18:50. 16, Mitch Deer, Sidney, 18:53. 17, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 18:54. 18, Daemon Avilez, Bayard, 18:56. 19, Lucas Moravac, Gering, 18:57. 20, Ethan Konanda, Mitchell, 19:00. 21, Nick Perrin, Scottsbluff, 19:01. 22, Christian Camacho, Gering, 19:02. 23, Ben Bashtovol, Sidney, 19:03. 24, Casey Benavides, Bridgeport, 19:03. 25, Isaiah Bryner, Hemingford, 19:10.