Three area contestants earned paychecks at Denver’s National Western Rodeo, which concluded on Sunday. Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs was third in the barrel racing standings, completing three trips through the cloverleaf pattern in 46.24 seconds to earn about $6,350. She was second in the finals on Sunday in 15.39 seconds.
Mullen’s Steven Dent tied for third in the bareback riding standing take home $4,340.
A younger Nebraska cowboy, Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman, had a pair of 84-point bareback rides to put him in the lead entering Sunday’s finals. He didn’t score as high on his third trip out of the chute, but still tied for seventh overall and claimed more than $2,000 at the pay window.
Shadbolt was runner-up in the bareback standing at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper last summer when he was a senior at Doane College.