Tuesday April 9, golfers from Chadron, Crawford and Hay Springs competed at Scenic Knolls Golf Course, in Mitchell, during the Mitchell Boys Golf Invite.
Chadron’s Trevor Berry shot 78 at the meet, earning him fourth place though he tied with Kimball’s Dillon Wise. Both first and second place finishers Drake DeMasters, of Bridgeport, and Crayton Cyza, of Alliance, shot 76.
No other golfers from the Cards, Rams or Hawks placed in the top ten.
Chadron’s next best shooters were Blake Olson and Zac Collins who each improved from a 51 on the front nine to a 47 on the back nine to score 98 on the day. Teammates Jacksyn Behrends and Jay Milburn shot 103 and 106 respectively to bring Chadron’s team score to 378, good for seventh place among the field of 15 teams.
The Crawford Rams were led by Landon Gillam and Travon Bass who each shot 119. Taylor Morava took four shots off his first nine score to total 136 for the day and Lane Frahm went 63-75-140. Crawford had a team score of 514. They did not make the top ten in team scoring.
Hay Springs was led by Austin Anderson who went 61-59-120. Teammate Gabe Varvel shot 65-63-128 and Mavrik Wagnitz shot 67-69-136.