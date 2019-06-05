Several area residents participated in the 2019 Bolder Boulder 10k run in Boulder, Colorado, on Memorial Day.
Among them were a handful of runners with ties to CSC including former Eagle runners Dylan Stansbury, Alejandro Garcia and Phillip Duncan. Former CSC track coach Brian Medigovich also attended the race.
Garcia led the former CSC runners finishing sixth in his class with a time of 31:29. Medigovich was ninth in his class with a time of 32:14. Duncan took 16th in the male 23 division with a time of 32:48.79. Stansbury was 25th in the male 26 division with a time of 33:19.
Results of area racers follow, listed by location and then time:
Place, Name, Location, Division - Time
16, Phillip Duncan, Chadron, M23 - 32:48.79
2224, Addison Margrave, Chadron, M39 - 47:24.78
3901, Catherine Orban, Chadron, F20 - 51:19.64
4824, Paul Wess, Chadron, M52 - 53:03.90
5477, Andy Meyers, Chadron, M33 - 54:09.40
9007, Shelly Eisenreich, Chadron, F34 - 58:56.44
11333, Elizabeth Meyers, Chadron, F31 - 1:01:51.61
11631, Kiya Passero, Chadron, F21 - 1:02:15.00
18083, Megan Rust, Chadron, F21 - 1:11:23.68
21333, Connie Rasmussen, F65 - 1:16:56.60
22391, Dave Collins, Chadron, M37 - 1:18:52.20
23118, Keith Wess, Chadron, M27 - 1:20:21.04
23131, Lindsay Wess, Chadron, F26 - 1:20:22.68
23834, Dylan Powley, Chadron, M26 - 1:21:47.43
24352, Stephani Rust, Chadron, F38 - 1:22:46.97
You have free articles remaining.
24356, Zander Rust, Chadron, M11 - 1:22:47.66
25351, Christo Wess, Chadron, M23 - 1:25:07.26
28194, Steven Welch, Chadron, M56 - 1:32:01.94
28195, Cheryl Welch, Chadron, F58 - 1:32:02.15
28197, Herny Bien, Chadron, M19 - 1:32:02.61
30361, Kimberly Craven, Chadron, F60 - 1:38:15.53
32116, Lillie Uhing, Chadron, F10 - 1:43:52.34
32118, Eliana Uhing, Chadron, F12 - 1:43:53.03
32123, Libby Uhing, Chadron, F43 - 1:43:53.46
32210, Keegan Shuck, Chadron, M20 - 1:44:14.76
32214, Julianne Dickerson, Chadron, F20 - 1:44:15.58
32227, Margreta Welch, Chadron, F19 - 1:44:16.71
25, Dylan Stansbury, Crawford, M26 - 33:19
24522, Fred Hauck II, Gordon, M68 - 1:23:12
1947, Terry Hinn, Rushville, M54 - 46:34
8648, Laura Hinn, Rushville, F47 - 58:31
32348, Jeff Shaver, Hemingford, M42 - 1:44:43
32367, Leslie Shaver, Hemingford, F33 - 1:44:45
32512, Susan Shaver, Hemingford, F67 - 1:45:14
35718, Mark Tylutki, Hemingford, M39 - 1:56:49