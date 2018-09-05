One male, and two female, cross country runners found their way into the top ten in Gering this past Friday.
Chadron freshman Mackenzie Butts once again led all area ladies runners placing eight overall among small-school runners at the meet. This is the second time the rookie high school runner has placed eighth in two meets this year although her time in Gering, 24 minutes, 7.5 seconds, was slightly over a full minute behind her time at the Panhandle Classic earlier this month.
Similarly, Crawford (Sioux County) sophomore Kaycee Thompson was 10th in Gering with a time of 24 minutes, 17.4 seconds, after placing ninth with a time of 23 minutes, 3 seconds, at the Panhandle Classic.
Crawford (Sioux County)freshman Kailey Klein placed 16th finishing in 24 minutes, 54.8 seconds.
Chadron had four other female runners place in the top-25 at the event in junior Abigail Gardner who took 14th in 24 minutes, 44 seconds; Raena Webster who was 20th with 25 minutes, 54.8 seconds; senior Anabel Gardner was 22nd with 26 minutes, .5 seconds; and junior Savanna Sayaloune was 25th with 26 minutes, 27.59 seconds.
Mitchell’s Regan Hodsden won the meet with a time of 21 minutes, 38.2 seconds.
On the men’s side Chadron sophomore Nathan Burch finished eighth-overall with a time of 19:43.5.
Gordon-Rushville’s Justin Frandsen was also in the top-25 finishing 12th with a time of 20 minutes, 44.9 seconds.
Douglas senior Kenyion Townsend was the men’s winner with a time of 17 minutes, 53.4 seconds.