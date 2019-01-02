Alliance’s 6-foot hitter, Emersen Cyza, is the only first-team all-state volleyball player from the Panhandle selected by the Omaha and Lincoln newspapers for the 2018 season, but several standouts from northwest corner of the state were accorded honorable mention.
Cyza, who is bound for the University of Wyoming to continue her career, was a Class B choice.
Those gaining honorable mention from the immediate area are Chadron--Shea Bailey, Anaka Burke, Allie Ferguson, Carstyn Hageman, Tyleigh Ferguson. Crawford--Blake Dodd, Kelsey Tighe. Gordon-Rushville--Beth Bragg, Faith Brehmer, Jayla Brehmer, Sierra Garrett. Hemingford--Lauren Gasseling. Sioux Couny--Bailey Oetken, Suzanna Parker.
Others from the Panhandle who received honorable mention are:
Alliance--Jordan Hopp and Ryley Rolls. Bayard--Kylie Stuart. Bridgeport--Sydney Nein, Brittney Nelson and Kyler Watts. Garden County--Kaitlin Hunt, Kayden Kramer, Maddie Lake. Gering-- Macey Boggs, Olivia Schaub, Zoee Smith. Hyannis--Brittany Brosius. Leyton--Ella Draper, Mariah Draper, Carly Fortune, Danielle Higgins, Kelcie Van Anne.
Mitchell--Anabelle Gillen and Keyana Wilfred. Potter-Dix--Ciera George, Kelsey Hoffman, Makayla Merz, Brooke Moench, Hannah Stahl. Sidney--Mattie Johnson, Payton Jung and Katelyn Sylvester. South Platte--Kerstin Brown, Jordan Koenen.