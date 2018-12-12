Wrestlers from Chadron, Crawford and Hay Springs all found their way to the Gordon-Rushville Invitational this Saturday, where the Cardinal grapplers came away with a second place finish.
Clark Reisen was the Cardinals’ best finisher, taking the top spot in the 182-pound weight class. Reisen was undefeated at the tournament and defeated Hay Springs’ Bryce Running Hawk by fall to take the top spot.
Ten Chadron wrestlers placed at the tournament, Saturday, helping earn the team 157 points and a second-place finish behind Valentine. The Badgers ran away with the tournament title, earning 223.5 points.
A pair of Cardinals, Jake Lemmon at 160-pounds and Tallon Craig at 126-pounds, took second place honors. Lemmon was defeated by Valentine’s Caleb Long by major decision (20-7) in the final match. Craig also fell by major decision (9-1) in his final match of the tourney, to Jared Harris of Bennett County High School.
Chadron’s Lance Cattin, wrestling at , had the most pins of the tournament in the least amount of time, pinning four opponents in 5:55. Reisen was third in the category with four pins in 6:14.
Overall Chadron Head Coach Jamie Slingsby was pleased with the results of the tournament, but he believes the team’s consolation bouts could have gone better.
“In close tournaments those matches are going to be the difference between coming in first or coming in tenth in some cases,” Slingsby says.
The Cardinals began last week eager get their season started after inclement weather delayed the opening of their season at Cozad. Prior to Saturday’s tournament the team competed in duals with Valentine and Gordon-Rushville, falling 55-15 to the Badgers, but defeating the Mustangs 48-24.
“Having to wait was a little bit frustrating for them,” Slingsby says of his group, “but I think it helped us out a little bit on Thursday being that we were kinda hungry and ready to go.”
Jake Lemmon (160-pounds), Reisen (182-pounds), Cattin (220-pounds), Craig (126-pounds), and Kade Waggener (132-pounds) each had wins in the Cardinals win over Gordon-Rushville, Thursday.
Hay Springs’ Running Hawk pinned all three of his championship round opponents before meeting Reisen in the first-place match. Teammate Austin Anderson took fourth place at 113-pounds, losing by fall to Morrill’s Nathaniel Murillo in the third-place match.
Crawford placed two wrestlers at the tournament, Dennis Vogl who took third at 132-pounds, defeating Mitchell’s Max Palomo by fall in the third-place bout; and Rope Anders who was sixth at 152-pounds.
Crawford and Hay Springs, along with Hemingford, participated in a triangular in Hay Springs, Thursday. Few official bouts were held owing to Hay Springs and Crawford only having six wrestlers between the two teams, but some exhibition matches were held after the official duals were completed.
Hemingford’s matchup with Crawford at the meet had just one match in which the Bobcats’ Luke Honstein defeated Kolby Welling 4-0 at 145-pounds. Neither of Hay Springs’ duals with Hemingford and Crawford included any official matches.