Not many college athletes are fortunate enough to have one of their great-grandparents watch them compete and root for them. But among Ashton Hallstead’s many fans is her great-grandpa, Joe Chasteen, 93-year-young resident of Cheyenne.
He knows all about Ashton’s success as a thrower at Chadron State College, has attended several of her meets and on Friday will be anxiously awaiting word on how she fared at the NCAA Division II National Indoor Championships at Pittsburg, Kan.
Chasteen was once a Chadron State athlete, too. He had not previously played football when he enrolled at CSC in the fall of 1945 because Chugwater (Wyo.) High School was too small to have a team.
However, when long-time CSC athletic director and coach Ross Armstrong began forming a team while World War II was winding down, Chasteen was among the 15 or so men who accepted Armstrong’s invitation. He was on the field nearly every minute of all four games the Eagles played that fall. He also earned letters as an Eagles’ basketball player in both 1945-46 and 1946-47.
One of Joe’s three daughters, Jo Lynn Love of Loveland, Colo., graduated from CSC in 1970. Another of the “Chasteen girls” is Jacquie Whitney, who lives in Wheatland, Wyo. She’s Ashton’s grandmother and was in attendance when Ashton won the weight throw at the recent Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships at Alamosa, Colo.
Jacquie’s son--Ashton’s father--Todd Hallsted, won the 190-pound NAIA Area Tournament title while wrestling for the Eagles in 1992 and earned his education degree so he could teach and coach in 1994. He was still in that profession when he died in the summer of 2016, just before Ashton matriculated at Chadron State.
Ashton’s maternal side of the family has an even longer connection with the college.
Her great-grandmother, Hope Brooker Anderson, a native of Cody, Neb., enrolled in 1937 and graduated in 1941. Ashton also knew her. She was 13 when Hope passed away in 2010 at age 91.
Bill and Hope Anderson were ranchers east of Chadron. All three of their sons, Jerry, Dale and Danny Joe, are CSC graduates. Jerry and his wife Betty of Hay Springs are Ashton’s maternal grandparents and eagerly follow her athletic career. Their daughter, Angie, was attending CSC when she met and married Todd Hallsted. She graduated from the college in 1993 and is a CPA in Casper.
She’ll be in Pittsburg when Ashton throws the weight on Friday.
While it’s not possible to mention the involvement each of Ashton’s forbearers had with Chadron State, both of the great-grandparents who started the family traditions of attending the college had some interesting connections.
Hope played field hockey while attending CSC and proudly wore the letter sweater she had earned to college gatherings many years later. She also was among the students who participated in summer Geography Tours that were organized by Dr. V.C. McKim. One of the highlights occurred in 1938 when Hope was in the group that attended the filming for “The Flying Deuces,” starring comedians Laurel and Hardy. The pair even posed for a picture with the CSC entourage.
Hope also was one of the few women to participate in Chadron State’s Civilian Pilot Training Program that was begun prior to World War II and was credited as being the first woman from Cherry County to earn a private pilot’s license. After raising the Andersons’ three sons, she taught language arts in the Chadron Middle School for about 20 years.
Joe Chasteen graduated from Chadron State in 1950 and taught and coached for several years afterwards. He was the line coach at Laramie High School under legendary coach John Deti Sr., when the Plainsmen won four state championships in six years.
Chasteen later was in the insurance business in Cheyenne for about 50 years and joined Verne Lewellen and Doyle Dudney in organizing Purple Passion, a Chadron State alumni group that initially was made up largely WW II veterans and met 40 times through 2010.
Despite being 93, Chasteen is still employed. He works part-time for the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, visiting farmers and ranchers in Goshen, Laramie and Platte counties to check on their production plans.
“Mostly, I just get paid for visiting my old friends, but I also get some statistics so the Ag Department has an idea what’s going on in the southeast corner of our state,” Chasteen said. “I’ve been lucky as heck in my life. I’ve never been sick or had a serious injury.”
This past fall, Chasteen returned to Chadron State to attend the 60-year reunion of the Eagles’ 1958 undefeated football team since he is well acquainted with head coach Bill Baker.
Joe’s escort at the dinner was his great-granddaughter, Ashton Hallsted.