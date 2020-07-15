Athletic camps at Chadron State

A similar camp is set for Saturday, July 25 and already has 100 preregistrations.

The first of two football team camps this week began Sunday. It was for 11-man teams and drew approximately 400 players from 14 schools. They were from Bridgeport, Chadron, Gordon-Rushville and Scottsbluff in Nebraska, Belle Fourche, Bennett County at Martin, Douglas High at Box Elder, Lead-Deadwood and St. Thomas More at Rapid City from South Dakota and Burns, Douglas, Lander, Pinedale and Tongue River from Wyoming.

The second camp will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday for six- and eight-man teams. Long said about 350 players from 15 to 20 schools are expected.

Precautionary measures for the camps include taking the temperatures of every participate before they eat breakfast in the Student Center, scheduling the meals over a longer time period so more space will be available in the cafeteria, limiting the player contact during the practices and thorough cleaning the dormitory rooms and locker rooms between camps.

Long noted that Chadron State apparently is the only Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference school that is hosting football camps this summer. He said all the Colorado teams called them off and added that Black Hills State cancelled its camps.