Athletic camps at Chadron State

Athletic camps for high school volleyball and football players returned to Chadron State College last weekend.
Twenty-three volleyball teams from 10 area high schools were involved in a team camp in the Chicoine Center and Armstrong Gymnasium on Saturday and Sunday. It was directed by CSC Head Coach Jennifer Stadler. Most of the schools had more than one team. Chadron High Coach Blakelee Hoffman said 24 Lady Cardinals participated, making up three teams
A High School Skills Volleyball Camp opened early Monday afternoon and will continue into Wednesday.
Football players and coaches began occupying Elliott Field and the nearby practice fields on Saturday. The camps were the first of the summer at CSC, because of the coronavirus pandemic. A second session is scheduled for later this week.
“We’re taking extra precautions and trying our best to keep everybody safe,” said CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long. “Everybody is happy to get back in action. They’re excited to be playing football again.”
The football sessions began Saturday, when about 75 players from a wide area participated in a prospect camp.
“We had some really promising players who will be high school seniors this fall take part,” Long said. “Our coaches worked with them. We hope that some of them will become Eagles starting next year.”
A similar camp is set for Saturday, July 25 and already has 100 preregistrations.
The first of two football team camps this week began Sunday. It was for 11-man teams and drew approximately 400 players from 14 schools. They were from Bridgeport, Chadron, Gordon-Rushville and Scottsbluff in Nebraska, Belle Fourche, Bennett County at Martin, Douglas High at Box Elder, Lead-Deadwood and St. Thomas More at Rapid City from South Dakota and Burns, Douglas, Lander, Pinedale and Tongue River from Wyoming.
The second camp will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday for six- and eight-man teams. Long said about 350 players from 15 to 20 schools are expected.
Precautionary measures for the camps include taking the temperatures of every participate before they eat breakfast in the Student Center, scheduling the meals over a longer time period so more space will be available in the cafeteria, limiting the player contact during the practices and thorough cleaning the dormitory rooms and locker rooms between camps.
Long noted that Chadron State apparently is the only Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference school that is hosting football camps this summer. He said all the Colorado teams called them off and added that Black Hills State cancelled its camps.
Football returned to Nebraska this past Saturday, when the 62nd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl was played in Kearney. The South won 30-6 over the North. It reportedly was the first football game played in the U.S. since the pandemic shut down sports worldwide in mid-March.
The Western Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Match and the Football Game are slated for Friday, July 24 in Scottsbluff. The volleyball action will begin at 4 p.m. and the football game will kickoff at 7. Chadron’s Blakelee Hoffman is the head coach for the West volleyball team and Mike Lecher is an assistant for the West football team.
Cardinals participating in those event are Allie Ferguson and Tyleigh Strotheide and Curt Bruhn, Cooper Heusman and Cooper Wild.
The Nebraska-Wyoming Six-Man Shootout that took place at Elliott Field last year will be played at Sioux County High in Harrison on Thursday, July 23.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!