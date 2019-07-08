Both the Chadron Babe Ruth 10 and Under and 12 and Under baseball teams participated in state tournament play this weekend, with both going 1-2.
The 10 and Under team earned its first win of the double-elimination tournament in Scottsbluff, Friday, by defeating Gering 8-7. Later, they fell 16-7 to Sidney placing them in a must-win game with Alliance Saturday morning. Alliance won the game 5-3 to end Chadron’s season.
A 9-7 loss to host North Platte, Friday, in its first game of the tournament meant the 12 and Under team would have to fight its way back through the elimination bracket for the chance to represent Nebraska at the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament hosted in Chadron next week.
The team earned a 6-4 win over Alliance Saturday afternoon to begin its way through the bracket, but was defeated by North Platte a second time to end their season. The host team won the game 11-3.
You have free articles remaining.
Because Chadron is the host, the 12 and Under team will have the opportunity to play in the regional tournament next week along with the state champions from Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota and Minnesota.
The regional tournament will begin July 17 with a parade from Chadron State College to Fitzgibbon field and opening ceremonies there to follow.
Games begin at 11 a.m. July 18 and will continue through July 21.