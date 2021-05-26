Bailey, Brennan are double medal winners at State

Bailey is the first Chadron girl to place in two individual events at the state meet in the same year since Katelyn Moore and Angela Osborn did it in 2006. Moore was second in the 400 and third in the 800. Osborn was third in the high hurdles and fourth in the lows.

The last Chadron boy to place twice in individual events in Omaha was Allen Osborn, Angela’s brother, in 2008, when he won the high hurdles and was sixth in the intermediates.

Brennan is definitely leaving her mark at Crawford. This is the second time in her career that she’s placed in two events at the state meet. She also was fourth in the 1600 meters and fifth in the 3200 as a freshman in 2018. No other Crawford athlete, male or female, had ever placed twice in an individual event at state in the same year until then. Now she’s done it twice.

Brennan also qualified for state in both distance events as a sophomore in 2019, but her times were significantly slower in both races than they’d been the year before and she did not finish among the top eight in either of them.

No one will ever know how Brennan would have fared as a junior in 2020 when track and field was victim of the Coronavirus and no outdoor competition ranging from middle school to the Olympics occurred.