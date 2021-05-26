Bailey, Brennan are double medal winners at State

Junior Tatum Bailey of Chadron and senior Jillian Brennan of Crawford were northwest Nebraska’s leaders at the State High School Track and Field Meet in Omaha last weekend, capping outstanding seasons by placing in two events.
Bailey was fourth in both the Class B triple jump and high jump and Brennan was third in the Class D 800 meters and fourth in the 400.
Brennan also anchored the fourth place 4x400 meter relay team, helping her Crawford team score 16 points and tie for 14th in the Class D team standings.
Bailey had a career-best mark of 35-4 ¾ in the triple jump and cleared 5-4 in the high jump. She opened the season by high jumping 5-6 at the Chadron State High School Indoor Meet to tie the school record that was set by Bethany Clark in 1995.
Her triple jump in Omaha is just the second by a Chadron High girl of more than 35 feet and is only two inches shy of the school record that was set by Bethany Clark’s sister, Mariah, in 1999. They are the only Chadron girls who have placed in the triple jump at the state meet.
With the Clark sisters very much involved, Lady Cardinal high jumpers have now placed seven times at state meets. Besides her achievement on Saturday, that includes Bailey, who tied for fourth as a freshman in 2019 by going 5-2.
Debbie Blundell started Chadron’s success in the event by clearing 5-5 while placing third at state in 1985. After that, Bethanie Clark placed three times--fifth at 5-4 in 1994, fourth at 5-2 in 1996 and fifth at 5-2 again in 1998. Mariah Clark also tied for fifth with a 5-2 mark in 1998.
Bailey is the first Chadron girl to place in two individual events at the state meet in the same year since Katelyn Moore and Angela Osborn did it in 2006. Moore was second in the 400 and third in the 800. Osborn was third in the high hurdles and fourth in the lows.
The last Chadron boy to place twice in individual events in Omaha was Allen Osborn, Angela’s brother, in 2008, when he won the high hurdles and was sixth in the intermediates.
Brennan is definitely leaving her mark at Crawford. This is the second time in her career that she’s placed in two events at the state meet. She also was fourth in the 1600 meters and fifth in the 3200 as a freshman in 2018. No other Crawford athlete, male or female, had ever placed twice in an individual event at state in the same year until then. Now she’s done it twice.
Brennan also qualified for state in both distance events as a sophomore in 2019, but her times were significantly slower in both races than they’d been the year before and she did not finish among the top eight in either of them.
No one will ever know how Brennan would have fared as a junior in 2020 when track and field was victim of the Coronavirus and no outdoor competition ranging from middle school to the Olympics occurred.
But this year, the Crawford senior was definitely “on track,” again. Now she possesses two more state meet medals, but in shorter races. Her times in Omaha are career bests and are just an iota away from being school records.
Brennan’s fourth place time in the Class D 400 of 1:00.44, is just a tenth of a second longer than Haley Soester’s school record of 1:00.34 in 2010 and her third place mark of 2:26.05 in the 800 is less than a second behind Karen Nadella’s time of 2:25.17 in 2017.
Placing in the 4x400 relay at state is a tradition for Crawford girls. This was the sixth time since 2008 that it’s happened. This year’s time of 4:19.97 earned fourth place and five team points. The other relay members were Dalli Anders, Kylah Vogel and Morgan Jones.
The school record of 4:12.59 in the relay was set by Sharla McGinnis, Rylee Hanks, Candance Norman-Kolling and Soester in 2010, when they placed third, the highest for a Crawford entry. The Lady Rams also were fourth in 2013, seventh in both 2008 and 2011 and eighth in 2014.
No other girls from northwest Nebraska placed at the state meet this year, but a few had their best marks of the season. That included Bailey, whose time of 16.11 in the 100 high hurdles was one hundredth of a second faster than before and Chadron sophomore Jayrah Ngoi, who went 34- ¾ in the triple jump, her longest by 1 ¼ inches.
In addition, Sioux County freshman Britney Klein ran the Class D 1600 in 5:54.94, some 24 seconds faster than ever before and Gordon-Rushville freshman Haley Johnson ran the Class C 800 in 2:31.55, a second faster than her previous best.
Sidney senior Karly Sylvester of Sidney paced the Panhandle girls at state by winning both the Class B shot put (41-10 ½) and discus (138-6) while leading the Red Raiders to fourth place in the B standings. Her marks also were fourth and second, respectively, in the all-class standings.
Two Panhandle girls were silver medalists in Class B. Sidney freshman Karsyn Leeling went 5-6 in the high jump and Gering sophomore Madison Seiler of Gering ran the 3200 in 11:23.91. Seiler also placed in both the 800 and 1600.