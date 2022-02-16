Bareback rider has 2022 off to great start

After having an outstanding year in 2021, Merriman bareback rider Garrett Shadbolt also has the 2022 season off to a great start.

The PRCA website has Shadbolt in fifth place in the bareback standings with almost exactly $23,000 in earnings. He also finished fifth in the 2021 world standings, earning $96,000 during the regular season and a bit more than that during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.

Shadbolt’s biggest win so far this year was at Rodeo Rapid City on Feb. 4 when he scored 89 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Game Trail, worth $5,041.

During an interview with Dagin Renck that was posted on ProRodeo.com, Shadbolt was quoted as saying:

“He left there with a couple of big jumps and was really getting a lot of airtime. That first jump, he let it go and jumped way up in the air. I just threw that free arm straight back and set in there an knew things were going to be good.”

Shadbolt made the big ride after not having good fortune at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo. He drew a big stud there.

“He was headed directly to the fence, then kind of sunfished away from it and I grabbed the handhold with my free hand about 7.8 seconds into the ride,” he explained to this reporter. “It wasn’t good, but I kind of made up for it in Rapid City.”

Shadbolt also found success at the National Western Rodeo in Denver in mid-January, winning more than $5,200 while riding three broncs. He was second in Round 1 with an 84-point ride worth $3,162, scored 79 points in the semifinals for $802 and placed fourth in the finals with another 84 score to earn $1,317.

Also, in late January he placed second at Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo in St. Paul, Minn., while scoring 85 points, good for $2,134. In addition, he received a $1,000 bonus at St. Paul, according the results report.

This week, Shadbolt will compete at the huge San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which began Feb. 10 and runs through the 26th.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0