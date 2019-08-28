Chad Bell, a baseball player with Crawford connections, has had a great year.
A slugging third baseman at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Bell set the school record for home runs this spring, was named to two all-star teams, was drafted by the New York Yankees and since then has continued to play well for the Pulaski, Va., Yankees in the Appalachian League, an advanced rookie program.
He’s also been selected to play in an instructional league in Florida in September.
Chad, 21, is the youngest of four boys belonging to D.J. and Laura Bell, both Chadron State College graduates who live in Fort Collins, Colo. All four received scholarships to play college baseball and also graduated from those schools, making their parents proud.
D.J. is a 1974 graduate of Crawford High School, where he was an excellent all-around athlete. He also earned four letters as a pitcher for the Chadron State baseball team and graduated in 1979. Laura, who is a Fort Collins native, graduated in 1984. The couple owns DJ’s Sports Shoppe, which primarily does custom screen printing and embroidery of athletic uniforms.
Scott Bell, D.J.’s younger brother, is also involved in the business. Don Bell, now 92, the father of D.J. and Scott, is a lifelong Crawford resident.
Chad was a baseball standout at Rocky Mountain High School in Fort College, hitting .464 as a senior in 2015. He spent his freshman year at Western Nevada College, but when it dropped baseball he transferred to Louisiana State-Monroe, receiving “nearly a full-ride” scholarship, according to his mother.
Chad, who is 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and hits left-handed, started every game for the Warhawks the past three years.
He hit .291 as a sophomore with 13 doubles, a triple and four home runs and knocked in 19 runs while scoring 22.
As a junior in 2018, he hit .283 with 13 doubles again, three triples and seven homers to go with 40 RBIs and 37 runs scored.
This spring he had big power surge while hitting .333 to go with a .408 on base percentage and a .688 slugging percentage.
Chad’s 21 homers set Monroe’s single season record and was 10th nationally in NCAA Division I. He also drove in 61 runs and his 159 total bases were the second highest in program history. He saved his best for last. He hit safely in 23 of the team’s final 24 games and belted nine home runs during the last two weekends of the season.
He was named to both the Sunbelt Conference’s regular-season all-star team and the all-tournament team.
Not long afterwards, the Yankees drafted him in the 19th round. The Appalachian League ends its season this week. Entering the final games, he was hitting .263 with nine home runs and 40 runs batted in, all tops for his team.
His mother said he’s been disappointed with his hitting at Pulaski, primarily because he’s been striking out more frequently than he did in college. Laura said he also admits to being tired after playing in 120 games this year, but his selection to take part in the elite instructional league in Florida next month is expected to pep him up.