Battle Creek holds off Cardinals’ rally to win 28-20

Battle Creek unleashed a strong running game and completed all six of its passes while edging the previously undefeated Chadron Cardinals 28-20 during a Class C-1 playoff game at Cardinal Field on Friday afternoon. The Braves’ defense also was stout, limiting the hosts to just 44 yards rushing.

Although Chadron scored first, the Braves took a 28-6 lead early in the third period. After that the opportunistic Cardinals claimed three fumbles that helped make it a one possession game and kept the overflow crowd entertained to the end.

The Cardinals’ second half surge drew favorable comments from both coaches.

”You played one heck of a game. You could have rolled over, but you kept hustling and played hard. I’m proud of you,” Chadron Coach Mike Lecher told his downhearted players.

“Battle Creek’s Andrew Carlson had a similar comment about the Cardinals.

“Chadron has a very good team. I have a lot of respect for them. They could have folded, but they didn’t. They showed a lot of character.”

The Cardinals scored on the game’s opening possession when wide receiver Seth Gaswick got behind the Battle Creek secondary and caught a 55-yard pass from quarterback Justus Alcorn.

The Braves immediately answered with a 65-yard drive that was entirely on the ground until quarterback Dylan Amick hit tight end Cameron Blaine with a 17-yard pass. Blaine made the catch just shy of the goal line and hung on for dear life while Gaswick wrestled him for possession.

When Gaswick came out of the struggle holding up the ball, there were questions whether the right call had been made.

The Cardinals blunted Amick’s first quarterback sneak, but he scored on his second attempt.

The Braves dominated the remainder of the first half. They went 54 yards in 10 plays during their second possession and scored on Trent Uhlir’s six-yard run on fourth down with 8:24 left in the second quarter.

Moments later, Battle Creek’s Korbyn Battershaw intercepted Alcorn’s pass and returned it about five yards to the Chadron 17. After two rushing plays gained only a yard, Amick hooked up with Roger Mieure for the touchdown pass that made the score 21-6.

Aided by a facemask penalty against Battle Creek, the Cardinals had possession of the ball most of the remainder of the half, but after reaching the Braves’ 24, three passes fell incomplete to end the what had been a promising threat.

Battle Creek got first possession in the second half and mounted a 76-yard scoring drive. Uhlir, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound sophomore, carried the ball the first six times for 56 yard as the deep back on the Braves’ Maryland I formation, punching the ball to the Chadron 10.

A holding call set the Braves back 10 yards but they scored three plays later on a six-yard run by Logan Roberts, who also kicked all four extra points for his team.

The Cardinals were forced to punt early in their initial second half possession, but two plays after completing a 26-yard pass to Roberts, the Braves fumbled. Gaswick claimed the loose ball and took it 68 yards while making some nifty cuts to avoid being tackled before he was finally stopped at the five-yard line.

Dunbar scored two plays later from the one. Alcorn’s pass to Xander Provance, who made a leaping reception, gave the Cards a two-point conversion to make the score 28-14.

Just three plays after receiving the ensuing kickoff, Battle Creek lost the ball again when defensive tackle Ryan Bickel stripped it from Amick’s grasp and recovered it at the visitors’ 13. However, the Cardinals failed to cash in on the golden opportunity, and gave up possession on fourth down at the five.

Battle Creek opened the fourth quarter on its own 14-yard line and picked up three first downs while reaching midfield. The Braves fumbled again when Provance jarred the ball from a running back and Gaswick claimed it at the Cards’ 43.

A pass interference call against Battle Creek helped keep the ensuing drive alive, and two plays later Alcorn threw a 38-yard pass that freshman Quinn Bailey converted into six points while making a nifty sliding catch in the end zone with 5:34 left to play.

While the Cardinals missed the extra point for the second time, they had made things interesting.

A holding penalty helped stymie the Braves on their ensuing possession, but a 50-yard punt put the Cardinals deep in their own territory with less than three minutes left to play. A 17-yard pass from Alcorn to Gaswick gave the Cards a first down at the Battle Creek 36, but an intentional grounding penalty and a holding call stymied the last-ditch drive as the clock was winding down.

Paced by Uhlir’s 27 carries for 124 yards, with nearly 100 of them in the second half, Battle Creek rushed for 217 yards and passed for 85 on Amick’s six-of-six marksmanship.

The Cardinals could never get their ground game going, and finished with only 44 yards rushing against Battle Creek’s defensive front. The two long touchdown passes accounted for 92 of the Red Birds’ 149 yards through the air.

Carlson, the Battle Creek coach in his 18th year with the team and the 10th as the head mentor, credited his lines for playing well on both sides of the ball. He added that the Maryland I gives the Braves “two glorified guards to help block” for the ultimate ball carrier.

None of the Cards’ first nine opponents ran anything similar and Lecher acknowledged it was difficult to prepare the defense for what they faced. The fact that Battle Creek scored just once in the second half, showed that the hosts improved their defense as the game moved along.

Despite the playoff setback, Lecher told his players he was proud of their season and they will always remember it. The 2021 Cardinals are the 15th to finish the regular schedule without a loss.

The Braves will host Columbus Scotus, a 35-16 winner over Fort Calhoun on Friday, in the second round of the C-1 playoffs this Friday. Scotus won the regular-season game on Sept. 17 by 28-21.

; BC; Chad.

First Downs; 20; 11

Total Net Yards; 302; 193

Rushes, Yards; 47-217; 29-44

Passing Yards; 85; 149

Passing; 6-6-0; 9-21-1

Return Yards; 68; 150

Punts, Ave.; 1-50; 3-42

Fumbles, Lost; 3-3; 1-1

Penalties, Yards; 7-60; 6-50

Battle Creek 7 14 7 0 ---28

Chadron 6 0 8 6 ---20

Chad—Seth Gaswick 55 pass from Justus Alcorn (kick failed)

BC—Dylan Amick 1 run (Logan Roberts kick)

BC—Trent Uhlir 6 run (Roberts kick)

BC—Roger Mieure 16 pass from Amick (Roberts kick)

BC—Roberts 6 run (Roberts kick)

Chad—Dawson Dunbar 1 run (Xander Provance pass from Alcorn)

Chad—Quinn Bailey 38 pass from Alcorn (kick failed)

Rushing: BC—Trent Uhlir 27-124, Logan Roberts 10-53, Ty Schroeder 2-18, Rich Brauer 3-16, Dylan Amick 3-6. Chad—Dawson Dunbar 14-18, Justus Alcorn 11-14, Quinn Bailey 3-12, Xander Provance 1-0.

Passing: BC—Dylan Amick 6-6-0, 85 yards, 1 TD. Chadron—Justus Alcorn 9-21-1, 149 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving: BC—Logan Roberts 1-24, Cameron Blain 1-17, Rich Brauer 2-17, Roger 1-16, Trent Uhlir 1-11. Chad—Seth Gaswick 2-72, Quinn Bailey 1-38, Xander Provance 2-18, Chayton Bynes 2-15, Dawson Dunbar 2-7.

Kickoff Returns: BC--Korbyn Battershaw 2-32, Rich Brauer 1-17. Chad—Xander Provance 4-68. Punt Returns: BC—Korbyn Battershaw 1-14. Chad—Seth Gaswick 4-68. Fumble Returns: Chad—Seth Gaswick 1-68. Interception Return: BC—Korbyn Battershaw, 1-5.

Tackles: Chad—Seth Gaswick 4-7, 11; Xander Provance 4-7, 11; Gage Wild 5-5, 10; Rhett Cullers 1-8, 9; Jesse Stolley 1-4, 5; Cody Hall, 1-3, 4; Dayton Richardson 1-3, 4; Jerek Anderson 0-4, 4; Ryan Bickel 0-4; Dawson Dunbar 1-2, 3; Braden Underwood 1-2, 3; Ryan Vahrenkamp 0-3, 3; Chayton Bynes 0-3, 3; Garrett Ferguison, 0-2, 2; Malachi Swallow, 0-1.

