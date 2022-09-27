Bearcats come strong against Lady Cards

The Cardinals had a rough time with the Scottsbluff Bearcats last Thursday in The Bird Cage. Though Chadron was able to get some momentum going late in the first two sets, it wasn’t enough to recover and take the win as Scottsbluff claimed 25-15 wins in each.

However, the Cardinals kept their passion high into the third set and held off the Bearcats with a 25-21 win, a score that was reversed as Scottsbluff managed to edge out a victory in the final fourth set.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman said the team was trying something new with a 5-1 rotation with Kyndall Carnahan setting and Jaleigh McCartney playing outside, and the girls didn’t look comfortable in the first set so they went back to the 6-2 rotation with Carnahan and McCartney setting.

“They finally found some momentum. It was a little too late in the second set, but we carried that into the third really well. I knew it was going to be a tough match, but I’m really glad with how our girls finished.”

She further added the Cardinals did well making the adjustments they needed, and that ability is one of the reasons they play at the varsity level.

Hoffman said Taverra Sayaloune had a great practice Wednesday before the game, and it showed on Thursday. The Cardinals were scheduled to take on Gordon-Rushville Tuesday night.

Chadron; 15; 15; 25; 21

Scottsbluff; 25; 25; 21; 25

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 14; -; 2; 20; -; 21

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 7; 2; -; 10; 15; 5

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; 1; -; 15; -; 12

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 4; 1; -; 21; 1; 7

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); -; -; -; 9; 23; -

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; -; -; 6; 1; 12

13: Sophia Wess (Sr); -; 1; -; 16; 1; 12

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 8; -; -; 4; -; 2

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 4; -; 3; 2; 1; 3

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 5; -; -; 2; -; -

Scottsbluff

3; Payton Burda (Sr); 7; 6; 1; 9; 2; 18

5; Ella Foote (Jr); 14; 6; 4; 7; 9; 1

6; Austyn Andreas (Sr); 3; -; 1; 4; 1; 5

9; Paige Home (Jr); 6; 2; 3; 11; 1; 11

12; Tierra West (Sr); 3; 3; 2; 10; 23; 6

14; Emma Hergenreder (So); 4; -; 1; 1; -; -

20; Taylor Hafeman (Jr); -; 1; -; 19; 1; 24

21; MaCee Neu (Jr); 4; -; -; 2; -; 3