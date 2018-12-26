No doubt about it, the Scottsbluff Bearcats dominated 11-man football in the Panhandle during the fall of 2018. They also dominated most of the teams they played from outside of the Panhandle. It was a grand and glorious year for Coach Joe Benson and his crew.
Scottsbluff won them all this fall until meeting Omaha Skutt Catholic in the Class B state championship game. That meant the Bearcats finished with a 12-1 record for the second time in history.
What made Scottsbluff tick this fall? Size, speed and depth were among the factors. Benson also told the Star-Herald that character and resiliency were pluses. The Bearcats outscored their opponents 575 to 240 points and averaged 403.5 yards of total offense while giving up just 231.3 a game.
In recent years, Scottsbluff nearly always has run the ball well. The team rushed for 4,109 yards (316.1 per game) this year, but also threw for 1,137 yards (87.5 pg), marking just the fourth time this century the Bearcats have passed for more than 1,000 yards in a season.
While it takes a strong line to make a ground game click, senior tailback Chris Busby also did his part. He carried the ball 270 times for 1,937 yards, fifth highest all-time in the Panhandle’s 11-man ranks and Scottsbluff’s school record. The Bearcats’ old mark belonged the Adam Reed, who ran for 1,869 yards and a 7.0-yard average in 1999.
Busby is just the second 11-man back in the western end of the state to gain more than 1,500 yards in a season. Last year, he rushed for 1,524 yards. (See "1500-Yard rushers" elsewhere on this page)
Listed at 5-10, 170, Busby also carried the ball 35 times for 320 yards as a sophomore, giving him a career-total of 3,780 yards rushing.
Once Busby broke free he was hard to catch. After all, he won the Class B 100-yard dash in 10.90 seconds at the State Track Meet last spring. Speed helped him score 28 touchdowns for 168 points this fall.
Another Scottsbluff player, junior quarterback Sabastian Harsh, finished second on the Panhandle’s 11-man rushing chart with 989 yards and a 7.0-yard rushing average. He could be a two-edged sword, completing 57 passes for 1,137 yards and a Panhandle-best 14 touchdowns. He also ran for 18 TDs and was one of the Bearcats’ leading tacklers while playing linebacker.
Chadron senior Jake Lemmon is third on the 2018 rushing list with 910 yards. He also caught 36 passes for 416 yards, returned 22 kickoffs for 462 yards and a couple of punts for 17 yards, giving him 1,326 all-purpose yards.
Lemmon tallied16 touchdowns and also had eight two-point conversions for a total of 112 points.
The Alliance duo of quarterback Trevor DeBray and wide receiver Mason Heimstra led the area in passing. DuBray completed 95 of 168 passes for 1,466 yards and 13 touchdowns while Heimstra was the receiving leader with 45 catches for 780 yards and nine TDs.
Scottsbluff senior Keegan Reifschneider was Harsh’s favorite target with 28 receptions for 645 yards and 11 TDs.
Reifschneider also swiped five passes to share top honors with Mitchell’s Lane Chasek on the Panhandle’s interception list.
While discussing the passing game, Mitchell freshman Austin Thyne deserves mention. He began the season as a receiver, caught 20 tosses from his brother, Bryce, for 483 yards, third highest in the Panhandle for the season. After Bryce, a junior, was injured, Austin moved to quarterback and completed 12 of 24 passes for 310 yards.
The younger Thyne’s performance caught the attention of the Western Trails Conference coaches. They voted him the league’s outstanding offensive player for the season.
Gering was winless during the 2018 season, but a couple of Bulldogs ranked high their specialties. Anthony Walker led the area in punting with a 39.8-yard average and Riley Schanaman returned kickoffs for 425 yards, second only to Lemmon’s total.
The stats as reported by the coaches follows: