Bearcats’ running game led Panhandle again

The Scottsbluff Bearcats like to run the football. And, they are good at it. In 2021, they had another outstanding year running over and past most of their opponents while being led by a sophomore tailback and a junior quarterback.

Of course, when that happens, the offensive line has to be excellent, too.

The Bearcats, who finished the season with an 8-3 record and a No. 7 ranking in Class B, averaged 337.9 yards rushing a game. It was the seventh time in the last eight seasons that Scottsbluff has rushed for the most yards per game among Panhandle 11-man football teams. The exception was last year, 2020, when the Bearcats averaged 184.4 yards on the ground and both Mitchell (334.5) and Bridgeport (212.2) had higher totals.

But every other year dating back to 2014, Scottsbluff has led the Panhandle in yards rushing per game, and six of those years it has averaged more than 300 yards. The “other” year was 2017, when their average was 295.5 yards, but that figure still led the Panhandle 11-man teams.

This year’s 337.9-yard rushing average is the third highest the Bearcats have had in the past eight seasons, and was tops among Nebraska Class B for 2021. State champion Bennington was next at 303.8 a game.

Scottsbluff’s highest rushing average since 2014 is 369.5 in 2015, followed by 342.2 in 2019.

Who packed the pigskin so well for the Bearcats this year? Sophomore Sebastien Boyle was the leader with 223 carries for 1,808 yards, an average of 8.1 a carry, followed by junior Braeden Stull with 157 totes for 1,275 yards for a 7.7 average.

They also combined to score 47 touchdowns—25 by Boyle and 22 by Stull.

Both are relatively new to Scottsbluff. Boyle moved there from Colorado Springs as a freshman a year ago while Stull was Bridgeport’s quarterback as a sophomore, but transferred to Scottsbluff this fall.

Boyle is an unusual sophomore. He’s listed at 6-foot, 195 pounds, ran for at least 112 yards in nine games this fall, rushed for at least 200 yards in each of the final three regular season contests, then romped for 315 in the first-round playoff game against Beatrice.

The only team that stopped Boyle, was Aurora, which beat the Bearcats 43-22 in the regular season and 49-7 on the second round of the playoffs. The Huskies limited Boyle to 70 yards in the two games.

Even so, his 1,808 yards puts him 10th among the 17 Panhandle 11-man running backs who have exceeded 1,500 yards rushing in a season. Two of them—Drake Gilliland of Mitchell and Christ Busby of Scottsbluff--did it twice. Boyle is the first sophomore to make the list. The others were juniors or seniors. (See accompanying chart)

Besides rushing for 1,215 yards, Stull also completed 60 passes for 1,010 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Panhandle had two more 1,000-yard rushers—Chadron senior Dawson Dunbar with 157 carries for 1,167 yards and Bridgeport junior Kason Loomis with 177 for exactly 1,000. They also ranked third and fourth in scoring with 18 and 14 touchdowns, respectively.

Gordon-Rushville’s Donovan Fillmore also ran well. He carried 161 times for 937 yards and 13 TDs. The Mustangs’ Chad Anderson completed the most passes (160) for the most yards (1,476) among Panhandle passers, but Chadron’s Justus Alcorn, who completed 68 of 133 passes, connected for 16 touchdowns, to set the pace in that statistic.

Anderson had two receivers combine to catch passes totaling almost 1,100 yards. Jace Freeseman had 49 catches for 636 yards and PJ Lynch caught 16 for 447. Next on the list were Chadron’s Xander Provance with 20 receptions for 391 yards and Seth Gaswick with 14 for 380.

Half of Gaswick’s receptions went for touchdowns. Trevor Schwartz of Scottsbluff caught five TD passes while Provance and both of Gordon-Rushville leaders had four.

Gaswick also intercepted five passes, one more than Scottsbluff’s Jayce Wilkinson, to lead that category. Wilkinson had the best punting average, 36.8 yards. Close behind were Rafi Cantu of Bridgeport with a 36-yard average, and Chadron’s Cody Hall at 35.1.

Also a defensive end, Hall led the region in quarterback sacks with five, according to the stats that were used to calculate this report.

The Panhandle appears to be developing several promising placekickers. Gordon-Rushville’s Michael Perez made 28 of 37 extra point attempts and all six of his field goal tries. Christian Fees was successful on 43 of 52 PAT tries. Luis Avila Sidon of Gering made 11 of 15 extra point attempts and was 4-of-4 on field goal shots. Gaswick padded his scoring total by booting 24 PATs besides scoring seven TDs.

Each team’s leading tacklers are also included in the statistical charts:

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0