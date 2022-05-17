Behrends fires 73 to lead Cardinals

Led by Jacksyn Behrends’ 73, the Chadron High golf team finished third among the 13 teams at the Ogallala Invitational Tournament on Thursday, May 12. Behends’s score is among the Cardinals’ best performances in recent years, and was the lowest score in his career.

“It was nice,” said Behrends, who had graduated the previous Saturday. “The greens rolled really nice for me. It’s the best I’ve ever played.”

He finished second in the individual standings. Scottsbluff’s Austin Thyne, also a basketball standout, was the medalist with a 70. Third place went to Zaybreon Hansen of Perkins County at Grant with a 75.

However, the Ogallala course also was kind to Behrends the previous year, when he shot a 76 to tie for first place. While he has placed among the top 10 for the Cardinals in a few other meets this spring, he said his season average is probably “about 85 or 86.”

At Ogallala, he said he had five birdies and two bogies, one a double and the other a triple. The latter included a two-stroke penalty for hitting the ball about six inches out of bounds on Hole No. 4.

That, he said, was the only “real problem” he experienced.

Behrends said Coach CJ Bach told him that as far as he knows, the only better score posted by a Cardinals’ golfer was a 72 by Trevor Barry at Morrill as a junior in 2019.

With Thyne leading the way, Scottsbluff won the team title with a 320 total. Homestanding Ogallala was the runner-up with a 325, while both the Cardinals and McCook had 334 totals, but the Red Birds won the tie breaker.

None of the other Chadron players made the top 15, which required an 83, but Chase Olsen and Broc Berry finished with scores of 84 and 85, respectively. Trey Hendrickson shot a 92 to round out the team’s top four.

The team standings and scores:

1, Scottsbluff, 320; 2, Ogallala, 325; 3, Chadron, 334; 4, McCook, 334; 5, Cozad, 339; 6, Alliance, 345; 7, Gering, 347; 8, Sidney, 343; 9, Gothenburg, 361; 10, Hershey, 388; 11, Ogallala JV, 400; 12, Chase County, 417; 13, Perkins County, 389.

The individual top 10:

1, Austin Thyne, SB, 70; 2, Jacksyn Behrends, Chad, 73; 3, Zaybreon Hansen, PC, 76; 4, Caleb Castillo, Ogal, 77; 5, Kaedon Patton, SB, 78; 6, John Beier, Sid, 78; 7, Corbin Murphy, Ogal, 79; 8, Alex Svagir, Coz, 80; 9, Jonas Sommerville, McC, 80; 10, Kai Jorgenson, Goth, 80.

