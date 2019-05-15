After two years of falling just short, Chadron Cardinal junior Trevor Berry will get his shot at the State tournament.
Berry finished the final three holes of the B-4 district meet at Lake Maloney Golf Course, in North Platte, Monday, with two birdies and a par for a final score of 78 that put him in a four-way tie for fourth place. Berry won the tie breaker.
Chadron Head Coach C.J. Bach said that Berry was striking the ball well at the meet and went into the back nine with confidence.
“His first tee shot was great, but he didn’t start the round off real well - he started with a bogey, par, bogey, I think,” Bach said. "Then on that back nine he started playing really well. I think going into the end of the round he was feeling really good about where he was in his golf game."
According to Bach, Berry’s timely play on the final three holes began with his approach shot on hole 16, a par 4, landing within three feet of the cup. On 17, a par 3, Bach said Berry had to “do a little work” to make par; and on 18, another par 3, Bach said Berry sank a six-to-10 foot putt to get the birdie.
Bach said Berry’s performance to close out the meet strong dropped the juniors’ score to a position where he was able to get in fairly easy compared to Berry's last two district meets where he was just a couple of strokes from qualifying for State.
“Those experiences from the previous years helped him keep his composure, slow down the heart beat a little bit and focus throughout the round,” Bach said.
According to Bach, the Chadron golfers got to enjoy sunshine with no wind for the first time this season, Monday, but still had to contend with the challenges Lake Maloney Golf Course presents, including tough greens he said were the most difficult the golfers had faced in terms of breaks and contours.
Bach also said the course's rolling fairways which are lined with native grasses make things difficult if a golfer misses their mark.
The Class B Championships, a 36 hole tournament, will be held at Elks Country Club, in Columbus, Tuesday and Wednesday. Bach said Berry is excited for his chance at the tournament, but they’ll focus on staying relaxed and keeping their routine as normal as possible this week.
“We’ll work on some short game stuff, some putting,” Bach said. “He hit the driver really well and his iron play was decent. But we’ll work on some approach shots as well; try to freshen everything up.”
Districts in North Platte were won by hometown golfer Finn Lucas after he, Adam Cole, of Cozad, and Andrew Phillips, also of North Platte, ended the day at 76 and had a playoff to determine the winner.
North Platte shot a combined 308 to take the team scoring title with Cozad 30 strokes behind in second place. Chadron finished in the bottom three of the meet with a combined score of 413.
Behind Berry were teammates Blake Olson, who shot 99, Jacksyn Behrends at 111, Zachery Collins at 128 and Shawn Schremmer at 125.