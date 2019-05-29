Chadron’s Trevor Berry shot a 92 at a weather-shortened State Golf Meet, Wednesday, May 22, at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Berry shot a 36 after each nine-hole segment of the meet which was limited to just 18 holes after the first day of competition, Tuesday, was cancelled due to bad weather. Wednesday the golfers had to contend with strong winds, but the skies were at least clear.
Berry’s 92 was the highest score he’s recorded this season and earned him a tie at 53rd with Cozad senior Dillon Geiser.
The Chadron junior had a rough start to the meet after double-bogeys on the first and third holes and a bogey on the second. Berry would double-bogey two more holes before the end of the first nine. He hit par on holes four and six and ended the first half of competition on a high note after a birdie on hole nine.
You have free articles remaining.
Berry had more trouble on the back nine, with two bogeys and a double bogey to start the round. He seemed poised to improve after an eagle on hole 13, a 527-yard par 5. Berry reached the cup in three strokes.
Following the eagle, Berry had another bogey followed by a pair of double-bogeys before closing out the meet by hitting par on hole 17 and going three over on hole 18.
The meet was Berry’s first appearance at State. The junior has been Chadron’s leader during his career as a Cardinal golfer.