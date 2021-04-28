Best of West bring out the best

The Best of the West Track and Field Meet in Scottsbluff brought out the best in northwest Nebraska athletes a majority of the time on Monday.
Athlete from the six schools in this corner of the state placed among the top six 30 times, and 25 of those marks were season bests. That was true on several occasions even when they placed fifth or sixth.
No one from the immediate area was an event-winner, but they earned second or third place 13 times.
Chadron’s runners-up included Chayton Bynes, who went over 21 feet in the long jump for the first time and also was second in the triple jump, and Rhett Cullers in the 300 hurdles.
Both of Chadron’s 4x800 relay teams were second only to high-powered Sidney teams. The Lady Cardinals in the event were Kyndall Carnahan, Makinley Fuller, Leila Tewahade and Grace Pyle. The boys’ foursome was made up of Daniel Wellnitz, Cullars, Carter Ryan and Gavin Sloan.
Cullars also was third in the high hurdles and Garrett Reece was a close third in the intermediates. The Cards’ Tatum Bailey took third in both the high and triple jumps, where she and teammate Jayrah Ngoi, who was fourth, both went more than 33 feet for the first time.
Crawford senior Jillian Brennan was the silver medalist in the 400 sprint. Mia Skinner of Hay Springs was third in that race, as was Jace Freeseman of Gordon-Rushville in the 400 and Ethan Specht of Hemingford in the pole vault.
The Sidney girls racked up 144 points to win that team title by 66 points. Scottsbluff tallied 110.66 points to edge Sidney by 1.34 points for the boys’ title. The Chadron boys scored 56.5 points to place fourth while the girls tied for fifth with 39. Athletes from 34 schools qualified for the meet.
The northwest placings follow:
Girls’ Events
200--5, Dalli Anders, Craw, 28.46; 6. Skylar Edmund, SC, 28.53.
400--2, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 1:00.58; 3, Mia Skinner, HS, 1:01.39; 5, Skylar Edmund, SC, 1:02.15; 6, Jayla Brennan, G-R, 1:04.15.
800--5, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 2:31.63; 6, Grace Pyle, Chad, 2:31.71.
3200--6, Halee Wasserburger, Craw, 13:13.94.
300 hurdles--6, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 51.83.
4x100 relay--4, Crawford (Skylar Summers, Dalli Anders, Natalie Barry, Morgan Jones), 53.66.
4x400 relay--4, Crawford (Dalli Anders, Jillian Brennan, Morgan Jones, Kylah Vogel), 4:20.90; 6, Chadron (Demi Ferguson, Kyndall Carnahan, Grace Pyle, Micaiah Fuller), 4:23.02.
4x800 relay--2, Chadron (Kyndall Carnahan, Makinley Fuller, Leila Tewahade, Grace Pyle), 10:27.72; 6, Sioux County (Britney Klein, Kailey Klein, Karlee Juhnke, Kodie Rempp), 10:51.87.
High jump--3, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-3.
Triple jump--3, Tatum Bailey, 33-5 ½; 4, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 33-1.
Boys’ Events
200--5, Brian Turek, Hem, 23.65.
400--3, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 53.43.
110 hurdles--3, Rhett Cullars, Chad, 16.70.
300 hurdles--2, Rhett Cullars, Chad, 42.17; 3, Garrett Reece, Chad, 42.61.
4x100 relay--5, Chadron, (Jiesinh Sayaloune, Xander Provance, Michael Sorenson, Chayton Bynes), 45.50; 6, Gordon-Rushville (Ellis Livingston, Donovan Fillmore, Mac Ballard, Elijah Jackson), 45.81.
4x400 relay--5, Gordon-Rushville (PJ Lynch, Jace Freeseman, Mac Ballard, Elijah Jackson), 3:37.53; 6, Chadron (Michael Sorenson, Rhett Cullars, Garrett Reece, Seth Gaswick), 3:40.87.
4x800 relay--2, Chadron (Daniel Wellnitz, Rhett Cullars, Carter Ryan, Gavin Sloan), 8:51.80; 6, Gordon-Rushville, 9:03.19.
Long jump--2, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 21-1 ¼.
Triple jump--2, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 40-8 ½.
Pole vault--3, Ethan Specht, Hem, 11-4.