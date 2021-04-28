Best of West bring out the best

The Best of the West Track and Field Meet in Scottsbluff brought out the best in northwest Nebraska athletes a majority of the time on Monday.

Athlete from the six schools in this corner of the state placed among the top six 30 times, and 25 of those marks were season bests. That was true on several occasions even when they placed fifth or sixth.

No one from the immediate area was an event-winner, but they earned second or third place 13 times.

Chadron’s runners-up included Chayton Bynes, who went over 21 feet in the long jump for the first time and also was second in the triple jump, and Rhett Cullers in the 300 hurdles.

Both of Chadron’s 4x800 relay teams were second only to high-powered Sidney teams. The Lady Cardinals in the event were Kyndall Carnahan, Makinley Fuller, Leila Tewahade and Grace Pyle. The boys’ foursome was made up of Daniel Wellnitz, Cullars, Carter Ryan and Gavin Sloan.

Cullars also was third in the high hurdles and Garrett Reece was a close third in the intermediates. The Cards’ Tatum Bailey took third in both the high and triple jumps, where she and teammate Jayrah Ngoi, who was fourth, both went more than 33 feet for the first time.